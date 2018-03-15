Lumby Stars forward Shaina Jones (right) keeps tabs on Kelowna Rockets forward Sarah Bigham in a 2-2 tie in the opening game of the Okanagan Mainline Female Midget House Hockey Championships at the Pat Duke Arena. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon’s Vassberg lifts Midget Rockets

Okanagan Mainline Female playdowns in Lumby

The Kelowna Rockets shut down the Penticton Vees 5-0 in Sunday’s final of the Okanagan Mainline Valley Midget Female Rec Hockey Playoffs at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena in Lumby.

Vernon’s Kristi Vassberg posted the shutout as Kelowna added the playoff title to their league banner. The Rockets stopped Lillooet 5-1 in the semifinals. Vassberg, a 13-year-old, recorded an eye-popping 14 shutouts this season.

The Rockets earlier won the Abbotsford tourney and took silver in Kamloops.

The Lumby Midget Stars lost 1-0 to Penticton in the other semifinal after tying Kelowna 2-2, bouncing Salmon Arm 4-2 and icing Kamloops 7-0.

Morgan Holland, Kalen Webster, Josey Nerling, Emily Romailler, Wynter Vanderveen and Vanessa Yaremcio handled the Lumby offence with clutch assists provided by Shaina Jones, Jordyn Pryor, Mia Maltman, Josie Sexsmith and Demi Williamson.

A pair of longtime rivals will square off this weekend in Kelowna in the opening of the B.C. Major Midget League playoffs.

The Okanagan Rockets will take on the Vancouver North West Giants in a best-of-three quarterfinal series beginning Friday at the Capital News Centre. Face off is 6:30 p.m.

Game 2 goes Saturday at 3 p.m., with a third game, if needed on Sunday at 10 a.m. at CNC.

The Rockets (21-13-3-3) finished fourth during the MML regular season, four points ahead of the fifth-place Giants (20-16-2-2).

The clubs split four meetings during the 2017-18 regular season. Vancouver won 6-4 and 5-1 in Kelowna in October, before the Rockets returned the favour with 5-2 and 4-3 victories in January in North Vancouver.

“The Giants are an older team that are very well-coached,” said Rockets coach Eric Blais. “They will be a very tough opponent.”

The Rockets played well down the stretch, closing out the regular campaign with three of a possible four points against the second-place Cariboo Cougars.

“I really like the way our team played this past weekend,” Blais added. “We have been playing fairly well of late. As long as we execute and stay disciplined it should be exciting hockey to watch.”

Previous story
Punchless Canucks shut out for third straight game, fall 3-0 to Ducks
Next story
Forrest to play for third Paralympics medal

Just Posted

Accidents plague Highway 97 south of Vernon

Several accidents reported Thursday

JUNO nominee to perform in Kelowna

Let’s Hear It! LIVE will take place March 21 at 7 p.m. for JUNO Week

Armstrong already prepping for floods

Armstrong has sand, bags available for residents if needed

Vernon RCMP hunt for wanted man

Vernon man Anthony Otto Froese, 31, is six-foot-six, 205-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Dust settles in Vernon

Air advisory from Saturday ends due to recent rain

Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Limited visibility is causing travel concerns for B.C. Interior Highways and local airports

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

OKIB calls for fire department review

Move comes after letter from fire department members outlines ‘possible deficiencies’

Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Advanced Care Paramedics (ACP) in rural communities are not allowed to practice at that level.

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

Preparing for weather events in Okanagan communities

2017 flooding a lesson in climate change unpredictability

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

B.C. animal lab cleared of conflict accusations over salmon farms

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham’s claims didn’t check out

70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

“It was something I really wanted to accomplish in my life”

Most Read