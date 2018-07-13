Vest cards final-round 79

Ryan Vest of Vernon finished tied for 82nd at the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships Boys 11-12 Division in San Diego. (File Photo)

Vernon’s Ryan Vest finished in a share of 82nd place in the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships Boys 11-12 Division in San Diego.

Vest, 11, shot a final-round 79 Thursday after rounds of 77 and 78-155 on the Morgan Run Resort. There was a field of 141 in his category.

Joshua Bai of New Zealand won the tournament at 11-under 66-68071-205. Sihao Cong of Irvine, Calif. shared runner-up at 66-70-70-206 with Sihan Sandhu of Ashburn, Va. at 66-70-70-205.

The top Canadian was Aaron Huang of Vancouver, who produced 68-71-74-213 for a four-way tie of ninth place. There were 51 Canadians in the tournament.

Started in 1968, the IMG Academy World Juniors featured 1,200 players from 56 countries and 42 states. The IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships boasts an impressive history with a strong lineup of previous champions including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els as well as many other PGA and LPGA stars. Since 1968, more than 70 countries have been represented.

RELATED

Vernon’s Vest third in Phoenix final

@VernonNews

sports@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.