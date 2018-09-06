Vest, Jones-Munk city champs

Kendra Jones-Munk, 16, follows her drive on the 10th hole during the Junior City Tournament Tuesday at Hillview Golf Club. (LIsa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Ryan Vest collected a huge trophy which bears the names of past champions like former PGA Tour regular Chris Baryla, and a 32-inch smart television for winning the 28th Annual Hillview Golf Course City Junior championship Tuesday.

The 12-year-old – the youngest winner in tournament history – was busy setting up his new TV after school Wednesday.

“I’m going to put it in the spare room and watch Netflix and play Fortnite (action building video game),” said Vest, who placed third in 2017.

There was a field of 62 under sunny skies and dry fairways.

“I think Braeden Cooper was the previous youngest to win at 14,” said Jon Atmore of Hillview. “Ryan shot 59 which is normally the winning score. He shot 2-under par on the back nine to win by three shots.”

Vest, who just turned 12 and has been beating players three and four years older than him for years, lost a one-hole sudden-death playoff to 16-year-old Jace Minni of Delta (Beach Grove GC) in the provincial Juvenile tourney at Gallagher’s Canyon Resort in Kelowna two weeks ago.

The Grade 7 Silver Star Elementary student went 32 on the front and 27 on the back at Hillview, draining a 30-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 and canning a two-footer on the 11th, both par-3s.

“I was up and down so I had lots of pars,” said Vest. “I had a little trouble on the front but I got mentally stronger on the back.”

Kendra Jones-Munk was the girls champion for the sixth year in a row with a 72. She also won the Hillview Club Champion with the lowest score of all the Hillview junior members and took home won a waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

Austin Armanini received the title of club champion for the 14-17 flight with a 62 and won a Nintendo Switch. Max Lockwood carded 63 for second place winning an Android Tablet.

The 14-17 division Hillview Club champion was Colton Schaper-Kotter with 64, while the 12-13 age flight was won by Jaden Snitynsky shooting a 63. Zack Casagrande was second with 64.

Terry Johnston ruled the club 12-13 title with a 78, while the 11 & under champ was Kaleb Murray with a 74. William Erickson was the 11 & under city champion with 76, while Tyson Wicklund was the runner-up after retrogression with 82. Mason Clerke was the winner of the nine-hole division with a 37.

“Hillview Golf would like to thank all the donors, staff, and volunteers, especially our junior organizers Betty Murray and Judy Wakefield, and helping them Sharon Alexander,” added Atmore.

Vest is coached by Brodie Carle at Predator Ridge Golf Resort and his result at the B.C. Juvenile after rounds of 72-69-75-216 has moved him into the World Amateur Golf Rankings at No. 5,864. Vest hits his driver an average of 250 yards and he chipped in three times at the provincials, where he also produced the most birdies with 14.

The World Amateur Golf Ranking for men was introduced by the R&A, the governing body of the sport of golf outside the U.S. and Mexico, in January 2007. It is based on the results of more than 2,600 amateur tournaments per year (and amateurs participating in certain pro events) and is updated each Wednesday.

Rankings are based on the players’ average performances in counting events over a rolling period of 104 weeks.

Austin Roest, 14, sets up a putt during the Junior City Tournament Tuesday at the Hillview Golf Club.