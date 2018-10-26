Vest wins Bantam golf title

Vernon’s Ryan Vest won the Bantam Division title in the Canadian Junior Golf Association tournament stop at Riverway Golf Club in Burnaby.

The 12-year-old Silver Star Elementary student was the youngest player in the Under 15 category and he carded rounds of 73-74-147. Aaron Huang of Vancouver was runner-up at 75-76-151, followed by William Tu of Vancouver at 75-79-154.

Vest had never played the course before, didn’t get in a practice round in and was practically playing blind for the first nine holes Saturday because you couldn’t see your ball due to very thick fog which didn’t lift until about 2 p.m.

RELATED: Vest moves into world rankings

RELATED: Vest cards 77-78 in San Diego

It was Vest’s last tournament for the season in B.C. but just in time for the upcoming Maple Leaf Junior Tour (MJT) Boston Pizza National Championship, Nov. 9-11. at Legacy in Phoenix. Vest will be competing in the 12/U Pee Wee Division for the last time in Arizona, where he has placed third the last three years.

Vest is in the B.C. Junior Open at the Evergreen Squash Club this weekend. He is competing in the Boys U/13 Division and is among the favourites.

@VernonNews

sports@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.