Victorious Vees vex Vernon Vipers

Overtime goal gives Penticton a 3-2 BCHL exhibition win and a sweep of weekend home-and-home series

Vernon Vipers forward Zach Tonelli tries to squeeze out Penticton Vees counterpart Luke Vardy along the boards during the Vees’ 3-2 BCHL overtime pre-season victory Saturday, Sept. 25, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Ethan Mann was the man for the Penticton Vees Saturday.

Mann’s first goal of the pre-season came at 2:07 of overtime to give the visiting Vees a 3-2 B.C. Hockey League win over the Vernon Vipers at Kal Tire Place, and a sweep of the weekend home-and-home series between the longtime rivals.

Penticton scored a 3-1 win at the South Okanagan Events Centre Friday.

Thomas Pichette opened the scoring Saturday, Sept. 25, with an unassisted marker at 2:37 of the first period.

Ayden Third, with his first of the exhibition slate, tied things up for the Vipers at 19:13 of the opening frame.

Vernon veteran Jojo Tanaka-Campbell gave the Snakes a 2-1 lead at the four-minute mark of the second period, and that bulge held up until the dying minutes of regulation time, when Bradley Nadeau slipped in the equalizer at 18:32.

Nadeau picked up an assist on Mann’s game-winner.

Ethan David made 29 saves in a losing effort for Vernon while Colin Purcell stopped 19 shots for the Vees.

On Friday, Luke Vardy and Finlay Williams scored three-minutes apart in the opening period to give Penticton a 2-0 lead before Ethan Mercer replied for the Vipers at 13:57.

Grayson Arnott would add the insurance goal for the Vees just 25 seconds after the ice clean in the middle frame.

There was no scoring in the third period.

The Vees dominated the contest with Vernon goalie Roan Clarke called upon to make 51 saves in going the distance. Kaeden Lane had to make only 12 stops in the contest for Penticton.

The Vipers, now 0-3 in the pre-season, visit the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Shaw Centre. The Vees, 2-0, will entertain the Prince George Spruce Kings Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

