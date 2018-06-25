Jockey Frankie Dettori and Without Parole enter the winners circle at Ascot. Photo courtesy Tanya Gunther Withoiut Parole enters the winners circle at Ascot. Photo courtesy Tanya Gunther

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

It’s been quite a month for John Gunther of Langley and his daughter Tanya.

The Langley breeder witnessed his horse, Without Parole, take the 2018 St. James’s Palace Stakes — which take place at the famed Ascot race course in the U.K. — on June 19, just 10 days after Justify, a horse he and his daughter bred but sold, took the Triple Crown of U.S. racing.

It was the fourth victory in as many starts for the undefeated Without Parole, ridden by legendary jockey Frankie Dettori.

“It is the greatest day of my life,” John Gunther said online.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams.”’

Tanya Gunther, who runs the stables at Glennwood Farm where the family operated breeding program is located in Kentucky, said it was “thrilling beyond words” to watch their horse take the win.

“What more could a girl ask for?”

A tearful Tanya Gunther rewarded Without Parole with a kiss.

The victory at Ascot comes after Justify became the 13th Triple Crown Winner by racing to victory at the Belmont Stakes on June 9, following back-to-back wins at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, making the Gunthers the first Canadian breeders to win all three.

Justify is only the second horse to win the Triple Crown with an undefeated record, following Seattle Slew.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fresh challenge for Langley breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vipers go in NHL draft
Next story
Lovsin on Round 8 in golfathon

Just Posted

Enderby couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong

Exotic cars used as golf carts in the Okanagan

Daily Driven Exotics films a YouTube episode at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Missing Vernon woman found safe

Reported missing April 20

Names sought for Vernon’s new bike park trails

UPDATE: Click to make your suggestions for trail names at Becker Bike Park

Okanagan-Shuswap homes still without power

Storm that rolled through Okanagan-Shuswap caused power outages

More rain on the way

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

Former Penticton Indian Band administrator files civil lawsuit

Civil lawsuit launched against the Penticton Indian Band for wrongful dismissal

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

Shuswap farmers find success with super berry

High Mountain Farm’s haskap berry business continues to blossom

Lovsin on Round 8 in golfathon

Raising money for ALS in marathon at Spallumcheen Golf &CC

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

Acclaimed B.C. author shares work at Vernon’s Bookland

Michael Kluckner will be at Bookland June 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Most Read