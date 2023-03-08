(Chad Chomlack/Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke)

VIDEO: Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke recap

The finals pitted Blake Paul against Travis Rice and Elena Hight against Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Revelstoke hosted the top snowboarders in the world for the Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke backcountry competiton.

Hosted by Revelstoke Mountain Resort and facilitated by Selkirk-Tangiers, the Natural Selection event took place on Monday, Mar. 8. It was an intense event that tested the top riders. While the riders kept a good feeling of cammerraderie throughout the day, only two riders could take the win.

At the end of the day, it was New Zealander, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Natural Selection founder, Travis Rice.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke to host Affordable Housing Summit

READ MORE: Travis Rice and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott win Natural Selection Tour in Revelstoke

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
EventsRevelstokeSkiing and Snowboarding

