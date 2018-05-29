Vikettes stuff Animals, Pinnacles

Thompson Okanagan Rep Girls Soccer League roundup

The Vernon United Vikettes posted a pair of victories in Thompson Okanagan Under 12 Girls Rep Soccer League at McArthur Island Sports Centre Sunday in Kamloops

The Vikettes tamed the Kelowna Animals 2-0 after stunning Penticton Pinnacles in a 3-2 comeback.

From the opening kick, Penticton took the play to Vernon. Facing an early breakaway, keeper Jayda Hatch kicked out her right foot to deny the striker in white. The Vikettes escaped the first half only down by one, and then came out soaring in the second half with Olivia Henderson lashing balls at the Pinnacle net.

After Penticton countered for a 2-0 lead, the Vikettes intensified their barrage. Fullback Jennie Pereboom stoked the attack with on-the-mark passes to the wingers. Twelve minutes from time, Vernon was finally rewarded, as Rylee Mairs hit a bomb from just inside halfway that ducked under the bar.

With three to play, Sophia Winstanley stripped a Pinnacle of the ball and popped it into the box for Holly Magnus, who got loose and evened the score with a whomp to the keeper’s right.

In the waning moments, Jasmine Soon chipped the ball past a defender, chased it down near the endline, and crossed to Magnus for the winner.

“Proud of them for not giving up and fighting back,” said Vernon coach Rob Cesario.

The coach called the follow-up win against Kelowna “our most disciplined, best defensive game of the year.”

The rotating back line of Cooke, Hatch, Mairs, Pereboom, and Soon was all but impenetrable. Sophie Challen dominated the midfield, orchestrating both Vikette goals. In the first half, she laid a perfectly weighted ball for breaking striker Lauren Cooke, who ripped it into the left side of the net.

In the second, Challen shook a defender with a deadly crossover move, and then dispensed a gorgeous lead pass for Chloe Lu to poke through the keeper’s legs. Aimee Glasser posted the clean sheet.

The United U13s battled the host Kamloops Blaze Orange to a scoreless draw Saturday before losing 3-2 to the Shuswap Selects Sunday at MacDonald Park.

Adelynne Heyes delivered a beauty cross to Jordyn Clarke for the first goal Sunday with Mackenna Doyle converting off a fantastic run down the middle.

Vernon’s best chance came off an Anna Hirschkorn corner in the second half when Paige Cover redirected the cross, but the post denied them the lead. With only seconds left, Vernon put the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was called back due to the ball having left the field of play prior to the cross. Ashley Befus recorded the shutout, while Kirsten Brown and Chelsea Sladen were noted for their strong play in the midfield.

Tori Maltman took the Warrior Belt for dynamite defence.

Jordyn Clarke opened the scoring against the Selects in the second minute after Emery Medwedew flicked on a Hirschkorn corner. Clarke volleyed the ball into the top left corner to give Vernon the lead.

Shuswap replied shortly later and then took the lead minutes after the start of the second half. Makenna Doyle evened the score with 10 minutes left when she converted a Hirschkorn cross. However, Vernon was denied a tie when they were caught on a counter attack.

Abby Lawlor earned the Warrior Belt, while Heyes was noted for her strong runs down the flank.

The United Tolko Coldstream Lumber U14s went in shorthanded and fell 1-0 to Kelowna United L Saturday.

Jessi Cleverley, Brooklyn Kineshanko and Skylee Sigurdson-Poirier applied multiple shots on goal, while Emma Glasser and Allie Maltman worked hard on defence to keep the game even.

Keeper Jordyn Kisilevich made some stellar saves with Kelowna converting in the dying minutes.

The Lumber gang then bowed 1-0 to another Kelowna squad which stunned Vernon with a quick goal seconds after the kick-off.

The Tolko defensive line launched into action with Paige Maleska and Mia Maltman jumping in to help Vernon keeper Kisilevich during an intense series of shots by Kelowna. Glasser, Maltman, Mya Robinson, and Nadia Nelson-Shah did an excellent job of constantly feeding the ball upfield.

Up front, Sigurdson-Poirier, Cleverley and Kineshanko got off some beauty shots, but were robbed by the keeper.

Previous story
Pospisil falls in France
Next story
Canada to field veteran squad against Germany in women’s soccer friendly

Just Posted

Serious crash on Okanagan Landing Road

Emergency responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Okanagan Landing Road in Vernon.

City of Vernon to withdraw RCMP integrated services support to municipalities

Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Coldstream could be without RCMP support services shortly

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Pospisil falls in France

Vernon tennis star loses opening-round match at French Open Grand Slam event

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Kamloops carfentanil dealer gets two years in prison

Derrick Keith Beckett was part of a dial-a-dope ring busted by the RCMP in 2017

Canada to field veteran squad against Germany in women’s soccer friendly

Christine Sinclair is team captain, set to play at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field

Auditor general says unleashed bureaucrats bungled Phoenix, costing millions

More than half of the federal government’s 290,000 employees have reported being affected by Phoenix

TIMELINE: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline

From 1953 to 2018, the Trans Mountain pipeline has been the way of transporting oil from Alberta to B.C.

Vikettes stuff Animals, Pinnacles

Thompson Okanagan Rep Girls Soccer League roundup

Feds fail to measure social, economic gaps between First Nations, others: audit

Indigenous Services Canada is failing to measure the social and economic gaps of First Nations

Update: Wildfire burning alongside Hwy. 1 near Kamloops

A wildfire sparked Monday afternoon along the Trans Canada Highway west of Kamloops

Most B.C. minimum wage earners ‘aren’t poor’

Four out of five live with parents or a higher-wage earner

Most Read