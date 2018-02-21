Vernon Vipers goalie Ty Taylor (left) and forward Josh Prokop are among the finalists for the B.C. Hockey League’s year-end awards. (Morning Star file photos)

Viper players finalists for league honours

Ty Taylor and Josh Prokop of Vernon Vipers nominated for league hardware

Two members of the Vernon Vipers are finalists for the league’s hardware.

Ty Taylor is a finalist for top goalie, and Josh Prokop will be up for Rookie of the Year.

Stage one of voting is done by the league’s head coaches, and a finalist from each division is named for the annual awards.

“For the first time in league history, the Goaltending Award is being voted on,” said BCHL communications director Brent Mutis. “Prior to this season, it simply went to the goalie with the lowest goals-against average and 1,000 minutes played.”

Other trophies that will be awarded but are not voted on are the Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy (best regular-season record), the Brett Hull Trophy (top scorer) and the Wally Forslund Trophy (goalie tandem with the best combined goals-against average).

The coaches will submit another round of votes to determine the winner of each trophy and those will be announced next week before the start of the playoffs.

Here are the finalists for the 2018 BCHL awards:

Vern Dye Memorial Trophy – Most Valuable Player

Island – Alex Newhook, Victoria Grizzlies

Mainland – Ethan De Jong, Prince George Spruce Kings

Interior – Jasper Weatherby, Wenatchee Wild;

Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy – Rookie of the Year Award

Island – Alex Newhook, Victoria Grizzlies

Mainland – Corey Andonovski, Chilliwack Chiefs

Interior – Josh Prokop, Vernon Vipers;

Defensive Award – Top Defenceman

Island – Max Crozier, Nanaimo Clippers

Mainland – Colin Bernard, Langley Rivermen

Interior – Cooper Zech, Wenatchee Wild

Goaltending Award (This is the first year this has gone to vote)

Island – Taz Burman, Nanaimo Clippers

Mainland – Evan DeBrouwer, Prince George Spruce Kings

Interior – Ty Taylor, Vernon Vipers;

Bob Fenton Trophy – Most Sportsmanlike Player

Island – Gavin Rauser, Powell River Kings

Mainland – Ben Poisson, Prince George Spruce Kings

Interior – Nicholas Wick, Merritt Centennials

Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy – Coach of the Year

Island – Matt Hughes, Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Mainland – Adam Maglio, Prince George Spruce Kings

Interior – Bliss Littler, Wenatchee Wild

