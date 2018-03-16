Vipers ambush Wenatchee in Game 1

Zak Galambos of the Wenatchee Wild and Josh Latta of the Vernon Vipers tangle it up at centre in Game 1 of the second-round best-of-seven BCHL series Friday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

It was being billed as a track meet featuring 23 future NCAA stars on ice.

Instead, the Vernon Vipers held a goal-a-thon of sorts as they shocked the Wenatchee Wild 7-1 in B.C. Hockey League playoff action before 2,090 fans Friday night at Kal Tire Place.

It was Wenatchee’s worst defeat of the season as the Vipers struck first in the second-round best-of-seven series. Game 2 goes Saturday, 6 p.m. with children and teens admitted free courtesy of The Morning Star, Hytec and Beach Radio. The series shifts to Washington State Tuesday and Wednesday.

Right winger Niko Karamanis pulled the hat trick and took first star for the Vipers, who finished second overall in the 17-team BCHL, four points ahead of Wenatchee.

Wild head coach Bliss Littler talked before the series how Vernon contained four lines that could score. The Vipers’ fourth line delivered big time with rookies Alex Swetlikoff and Coleton Bilodeau each converting playing alongside birthday boy Connor Marritt. The until pocketed just 10 goals during the regular season.

Karamanis, a 19-year-old from Courtenay, was the recipient of some sweet dishes by Jesse Lansdell, who finished with three helpers. Jagger Williamson also scored to give that trio an eight-point night. Karamanis bagged a deuce as the Vipers clipped the Wild 4-3 in late February to secure second place and home-ice advantage in the post-season.

Cameron Trott, one of just five healthy defencemen with Vernon, ripped a point shot past Austin Park to complete the offence late in the third period, 67 seconds into a crosschecking minor on Wenatchee captain AJ Vanderbeck. D Chris Jandric and Brett Stapley drew assists.

Vernon outshot Wenatchee 29-27, including a 15-5 margin in the opening period. Vernon once held a 12-0 shot advantage.

It was 4-0 Vipers after 40 minutes before Sam Morton tapped in a rebound near the crease behind Ty Taylor after a shot by Penticton product Nathan Iannone, one of two Canadians on the Wenatchee roster. That goal came just 21 seconds into the final 20 minutes.

The Wild seemed to find some life and headed right back into Viper territory until the Bilodeau line hit the ice and won a shift with Swetlikoff almost connecting on a wrap-a-round. Karamanis finished a gorgeous 2-on-1 with Lansdell a few minutes later. Bilodeau was named the Fortis Energy Player of the Game for the Snakes.

Vernon opened their attack 3:21 after the national anthem with Williamson unleashing a one-timer from near the red line after a cross-ice feed by d-man Michael Young. Stapley had the secondary assist.

Bilodeau counted his first of the playoffs 13 minutes later from the low slot after a bang-bang play with Swetlikoff.

Taylor recorded a stellar glove stop on a neat tip by league scoring champion Jasper Weatherby early in the second period.

Bilodeau fired a shot from the far corner which ricocheted to the point with dee partners Mitch Andres and Michael Ufberg playing catch before setting up Swetlikoff, at 2:41.

Karamanis then produced the goal of the playoffs, in tight, after an eye-popping behind-the-back, through-the-legs pass by Lansdell, with 4:17 left in the stanza.

“That was my first hat trick since a long time,” beamed Karamanis, who amassed a dozen regular-season snipes. “It’s kind of cool because my parents were actually here so my mom’s been asking for that for a while. It was a pretty special night. They (goals) weren’t that hard to put in. Jesse made it easy, especially on that first one; that might be a highlight, we might have to send that one to (TSN) Sportscentre.”

Vanderbeck, one of two 37-goalman with the Wild, said there wasn’t anything positive to take from the loss.

“We didn’t stick to the game-plan, didn’t stick to what makes us a good team,” said the Mammoth, Col. product and Colorado Tigers commit. “We need everyone going at all times. You can’t take shifts off, especially against a good team like Vernon. We gotta come out tomorrow and take some strides in the right direction.”

Vanderbeck said the Vipers put pucks hard on net and didn’t allow any soft plays or odd-man rushes all night.

Added Karamanis: “We had a game-plan going in and I think we executed well. More importantly, we held them to one goal and if if we can do that the majority of the series, we have a good chance.”

Karamanis said the Vipers weren’t about to celebrate too much, knowing full well the Wild will be a different team in Game 2.

In other second-round action, Chris Klack and Jordan Henderson netted third-period goals as the Penticton Vees rallied past the Trail Smoke Eaters before 3,288 fans at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Liam Watson-Brawn collected 2+2 as the Prince George Spruce Kings ambushed the Surrey Eagles 9-1 in front of 1,532 fans at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.

The Powell River Kings shelled the host Victoria Grizzlies 5-1 at The Q Centre.