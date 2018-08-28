Vipers deal for Chorney

Austin Chorney carries the puck for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks against the Nanaimo Clippers in BCHL play last season. (Silverbacks Photo)

The Vernon Vipers have traded forward Keyvan Mokhtari to the Langley Rivermen in exchange for defenceman Austin Chorney.

Chorney, 18, spent the last season and a half with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, compiling six goals and 10 points in 51 games.

Each B.C. Hockey League team can carry six 20-year-olds to Ferner dealt Mokhtari to solve that problem.

“It’s never easy to make trades and we were in a unique situation with seven 20-year-olds and we knew something had to give.”

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Chorney, who has secured a commitment to play NCAA hockey for Ohio State University Buckeyes, rang up nine points with the Chilliwack Chiefs two years ago. He’s an Abbotsford product.

“He’s a player we’ve coveted since he was in Salmon Arm,” said Ferner. “He’s a big, strong and physical defender with some offensive upside. He skates really well and he plays a lot like (former Viper shutdown D) Cam Brodie.”

Mokhtari compiled 14 goals and 30 points in 52 games last year with Vernon. The Burnaby native racked up 30 goals in two previous seasons with the Victoria Grizzlies.

“Its never easy to make trades and Keyvan was a soldier for us last season,” said Ferner. “We really wanted to find him a good spot to play and we wish him nothing but the best.”

