Vipers hold off Wild 3-1

The Vernon Vipers dispatched the Wenatchee Wild 3-1 before 2,059 fans Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon takes a 2-0 lead to Washington State in the B.C. Hockey League best-of-seven quarterfinal series. Games 3 and 4 go Tuesday and Wednesday at the Town Toyota Centre, where the Vipers went 1-2 in the regular season.

Defenceman Mitch Andres scored once on a screened blast and banked another point slapper off Jesse Lansdell’s skate as the Vipers counted snipes 16 minutes apart in the first period.

Wenatchee left winger Josh Arnold was denied by goalie Ty Taylor on a breakaway with 5:30 to play in the opening 20. Centre Sam Morton was robbed by Taylor on a nifty redirect in the deep slot with 2:20 remaining, while Taylor flashed leather to stymie blueliner Cooper Zech from four feet with 49 seconds to play in the same period.

Captain AJ Vanderbeck buried a rebound off Ty Taylor’s shoulder 1:50 into the second stanza to give Wenatchee some life. D-man Chad Sasaki earned the assist.

Just three minutes later, Wild goaltender Austin Park registered a stellar save off Niko Karamanis in front after a feed by Lansdell.

Wild centre Sam Morton missed the net after receiving a gift-wrapped pass from Viper D Cameron Trott with 45 seconds left in the period.

Vernon captain Jagger Williamson, who followed 37-goalman Jasper Weatherby all over the ice in both games, took a penalty for tripping the big centre with one second left in the first period. Weatherby had seconds earlier stapled Vernon D Michael Young into the corner boards from behind, Weatherby was assessed an unsportsmanlike minor.

Wenatchee head coach Bliss Littler gave huge props to Williamson for holding Weatherby pointless in 120 minutes.

“Their captain is their MVP,” said Littler. “He’s not out there to score. He’s out there to stop No. 14 and he’s done a good job of doing that, and he’s pointing. Coach (Mark) Ferner has to be happy about that.”

Wenatchee carried the majority of play in the third period but couldn’t finish or solve Taylor. Derek Brown, who had four goals as Vernon swept the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Round 1, had the Vipers’ first Grade A scoring chance of the final frame but shot right at Park’s crest from the slot at the midway point.

Williamson brought the loudest house of the season down when he beat Park five-hole after taking a breakaway dish from Lansdell at the Wenatchee blue line. Williamson went five-hole and then crashed head-first into the end boards for the shorthanded tally which came just nine seconds into a hooking penalty by Josh Latta, an infraction which prevented a shot on goal from close range.

Jimmy Lambert just failed to connect on a partial breakaway on the same penalty kill. Williamson was stopped by Park on yet another breakaway with 2:15 to play.

Williamson, who earned the Fortis Energy Player of the Game, said moving the huge Weatherby out of the way is not an easy chore.

“It’s been a tough two games. He’s a really good player. Give him lots of credit, he’s strong down low. I was trying to stay on the right side of him all the time. Those two wingers (Vanderbeck and Murphy Stratton) are scary, dynamic players too so we really have to be aware of them.”

Viper centre Jordan Sandhu drew some close attention from the Wild after he knocked Zech from behind into the side wall late in the third period. Sandhu was not penalized.

Wenatchee outshot Vernon 35-28.