Vipers one win away from BCHL final

Vernon’s Vipers are spewing venom against Wenatchee.

The snakes sank their teeth into a second home-win Wednesday night. The Vipers won 3-0 against the Wild at Kal Tire Place.

Game 4 in the league semi-final saw 2,190 fans pack the Vernon rink.

Matt Kowalski scored the first goal in the first period.

The Vipers played without defenceman Landon Fuller, handed a three-game suspension by the league less than two hours before game time for a hit on Wenatchee forward Brian Adams in Game three.

Adams did not play Wednesday. Defenceman Will Dow-Kenny drew into the Vipers lineup for his first post-season action, replacing Fuller.

That puts the Vipers in a 3-1 lead against the Wild.

Game 5 in the Interior division finals moves back to Wenatchee on Friday.

The winner of Vernon-Wenatchee will play the Prince George Spruce Kinds for the Fred Page Cup.

