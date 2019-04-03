Vipers one win away from BCHL final

Second home win Wednesday against Wenatchee has Vernon in prime position

Vernon’s Vipers are spewing venom against Wenatchee.

The snakes sank their teeth into a second home-win Wednesday night. The Vipers won 3-0 against the Wild at Kal Tire Place.

Game 4 in the league semi-final saw 2,190 fans pack the Vernon rink.

Matt Kowalski scored the first goal in the first period.

The Vipers played without defenceman Landon Fuller, handed a three-game suspension by the league less than two hours before game time for a hit on Wenatchee forward Brian Adams in Game three.

Adams did not play Wednesday. Defenceman Will Dow-Kenny drew into the Vipers lineup for his first post-season action, replacing Fuller.

That puts the Vipers in a 3-1 lead against the Wild.

See: Vernon Vipers whip Wenatchee for series lead

Game 5 in the Interior division finals moves back to Wenatchee on Friday.

The winner of Vernon-Wenatchee will play the Prince George Spruce Kinds for the Fred Page Cup.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon basketball player double winner at TRU

Just Posted

Vipers one win away from BCHL final

Second home win Wednesday against Wenatchee has Vernon in prime position

At Random: The clock doth tick

Vernon Morning Star reporter turned editor says goodbye

Vernon grief retreat renews hope

Applications now being accepted for May 3-7 event

Downtown Vernon businesses open during construction

City completing infrastructure upgrade to 28th Avenue between 30th and 32nd Streets

RDNO provides sand, bags ahead of flood season

Residents of Enderby, Lumby, Cherrvyille and rural areas B, C, D, E and F encouraged to plan ahead

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

City of Kelowna looks for feedback on transportation plan

The conversation will explore transportation options for the future

Unsolved human remains cases in South Okanagan listed on interactive map

These are two of the few dozen unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Most Read