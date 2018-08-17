Vernon Vipers’ head coach and director of player personnel Mark Ferner watches a scrimmage during the B.C. Hockey League team’s annual spring camp at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star

Vipers’ sale rumours heat up

Ferner goes into camp without a contract

While strong rumours persist that the Vernon Vipers are about to be sold, Mark Ferner heads to main training camp Monday morning without a contract but ready to start picking his team.

The six-time national Junior A champion Vipers lost their longtime owner Duncan Wray in January when he died in his sleep, at age 68. Wray’s widow, Libby, assumed the ownership and governor’s role. Libby is attending her daughter Erika’s wedding this weekend on Vancouver Island.

Ferner, head coach and director of player personnel, says the uncertainty is hurting his recruiting and the image of the franchise. Speculation around town is that a group of businessmen from out of town has made an offer to purchase the team.

“I don’t know if it’s for sale or not and nobody (coaches and staff) has a contract,” said Ferner. “I’ll be trying to put the best team on the ice but it’s tough because of the uncertainty of the hockey team. I know the Wray family owns the team now, but are they selling? The league says the coaches have to have a contract.”

Deemed one of the best coaches in the Canadian Junior A Hockey League, Ferner has long used his contacts across North America to land top-end talent. The Penticton Vees annually battle the Vipers for some of the same recruits.

“I’ll be at the rink Monday and we’ll take it from there,” said Ferner, unsure if assistant coaches Kevin Kraus or Kevin Pedersen will return because of the turmoil.

Ferner has invited 52 players with the goalie session officially jumpstarting camp at 9:30 a.m. Hour-long defence and forward drills follow with Team Red holding practice from 4-5 p.m. and Team Gold facing Team Blue in a 5:30 p.m. scrimmage.

“We have some solid recruits coming in and they better be good,” said Ferner. “They can come to camp, but they have to work hard and make our hockey club.”

Team Red and Blue will attend an education seminar Tuesday at 9 a.m. while Team Gold practises. Team Red battles Team Blue at 10:30 with Team Gold in class at the same time.

There will be three scrimmages Wednesday starting with Gold vs Blue at 8 a.m.

Camp ends Thursday with morning practices and a Blue-White scrimmage at 6 p.m., followed by exit meetings with the coaches.

Vipers go in NHL draft

The Vipers open the exhibition schedule next Friday in Merritt against the Centennials. Vernon entertains Merritt Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Snakes visit the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday, Aug. 31 and host the Gorillas the next night.

Vernon opens the regular season Friday, Sept. 7 against the defending league champion Wenatchee Wild.

Meanwhile, Hockey Canada has named Surrey Eagles head coach Brandon West and Merritt Centennials head coach Joe Martin as assistants with Team Canada West for the 2018 World Junior A Challenge (WJAC).

The event goes Dec. 9-15 at the R.J. Lalonde Arena in Bonnyville, Alta. The team’s head coach will be Rick Swan (Bonnyville Pontiacs, AJHL) who was an assistant on the 2017 squad under Mike Reagan. Martin, who was also an assistant along with Swan last year, and West will both play key roles in Team Canada West’s effort to repeat as gold medalists.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon soccer camp brings back memories for Whitecaps’ Colyn

Just Posted

Naramata firefighters diverted after fires breaches Burns Lake camp

The crew was sent to Vanderhoof after a wildfire reportedly overtook a camp near Burns Lake

Vipers’ sale rumours heat up

Ferner goes into camp without a contract

Two accidents past Cherryville

Highway 6 reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP catch wanted man

Falkland man found in Enderby home wanted on outstanding warrants

SilverStar Mountain invites residents to escape smoke

Air quality better on the mountain; free family movie event slated for Saturday night

Armed Troops in Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

Naramata firefighters diverted after fires breaches Burns Lake camp

The crew was sent to Vanderhoof after a wildfire reportedly overtook a camp near Burns Lake

To address peacock problem, B.C. city moves ahead on trapping plan

Surrey’s new bylaw focuses on ensuring people no longer feed the birds, ahead of relocation

Hospitals to see ‘delays’ in care after losing Saudi students, health group says

About 1,000 Saudi residents called back to kingdom after suspending diplomatic relations with Canada

Bernier diatribe against ‘extreme multiculturalism’ boosts Liberal coffers

Party spokesperson Braeden Caley says online donations doubled, social media engagement quadrupled

‘Disjointed’ system hinders British Columbia First Nations in wildfire fight

More than 550 wildfires were burning in B.C. and crews were bracing for wind and dry lightning

Castlegar bridge designed by architect of collapsed Italian bridge

Riccardo Morandi designed the Kinnaird Bridge, which is part of Highway 3.

Federal government announces over $115 million to Royal Canadian Navy

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan was at Victoria’s CFB Esquimalt to announce missile system upgrades

RCMP nab prolific car thief after month-long, B.C.-wide search

A province-wide warrant was issued for Brian Robert Stephan in June for a litany of offences

Most Read