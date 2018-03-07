Vipers take commanding series lead

Vernon Vipers forward Keyvan Mokhtari lines up a backhand shot on Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Kyle Dumba during Game 3 of their BCHL Divisional Semifinal at the Shaw Centre Tuesday. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

One more win and the Vernon Vipers go to the next round of the B.C. Hockey League playoffs.

One more loss and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks go home.

The Vipers took a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Interior Division semifinal Tuesday with a 4-2 win in front of 779 fans at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

Game 4 goes Wednesday in the Shuswap.

Kyle Dumba got the start in goal for Salmon Arm, replacing Reid Cooper who opened the first two games in Vernon, though was pulled early in the second period of Game 2.

Dumba was greeted by Vipers sniper Derek Brown, who scored his third of the series 12 seconds after the national anthem, and added his fourth at 18:35 to give Vernon a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Rhett Kingston got Salmon Arm to within a goal with the only marker of the middle frame on a powerplay at 11:25.

The Vipers restored their two-goal edge at 17:22 when Niko Karamanis scored his first of the post-season.

The Silverbacks refused to quit and got to within one at 18:33 on defenceman Julian Timba’s second of the series.

Vernon captain Jagger Williamson added his third of the playoffs into an empty net at 18:58, sending the home fans scrambling to the parking lot.

Dumba finished with 36 saves as Vernon outshot Salmon Arm 39-30. Ty Taylor picked up his third straight win for the Vipers.

Brown is tied for the playoff scoring lead with Jasper Weatherby of the Wenatchee Wild and Chase Dubois of the West Kelowna Warriors. Each player has eight points.

Elsewhere in the Interior Division, the Trail Smoke Eaters advanced to the second round, completing a sweep of the Warriors with a 6-3 win in West Kelowna.

Penticton Vees and the Wild are, like Vernon, a win away from advancing. The Vees thumped the hometown Coquitlam Express 7-2 while the Wild went to Merritt and edged the Centennials 5-4. Penticton and Wenatchee have 3-0 series leads.