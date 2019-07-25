Pam Page of the host club grimaces as her lengthy birdie attempt on the par-3 17th slides agonizingly past the cup during the annual Ladies Open at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Visitors take top spots at Spallumcheen Ladies Open

Golfers from West Kelowna and Salmon Arm win overall low gross and low net titles

A 3-over 74 was good for Jessica Claggett of West Kelowna’s 2 Eagles Golf Club to win the annual Ladies Open at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club Wednesday.

Claggett was two shots better than Katrina LeNoury of the host club and five ahead of Karen Mair-Valin from Eagle Point in Kamloops.

Overall low net winner was Joan Sholinder from the Salmon Arm Golf Club, who fnished with a net 67 and needed a countback to claim the title.

Low gross and low net winners in the four flights included:

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: LeNoury 76

2nd low gross: Mair-Valin 79

3rd low gross: Judy Hagen (Predator Ridge) 83

4th low gross: Linda Aikens (Okanagan Golf Course, Kelowna) 87 (R)

1st low net: Catherine Buchana Harvest Golf Club, Kelowna) 72

2nd low net: Karen Packalan (Talking Rock, Chase) 74

3rd low net: Bev Kellerman (Predator Ridge) 77 (R)

4th low net: Mary Lukacs (Spallumcheen) 77 (R)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Nancy Laframboise (Spallumcheen) 84

2nd low gross: Gloria Morgan (Spallumcheen) 89

3rd low gross: Laurie Arthur (Spallumcheen) 90

4th low gross: Cathy Cruickshank (Okanagan, Kelowna) 91 (R)

1st low net: Neva Gigliuk (Spallumcheen) 68 (R)

2nd low net: Jewlie Milligan (Spallumcheen) 68

3rd low net: Susan Stilling (Salmon Arm) 72

4th low net: Cathie Malaren (Spallumcheen) 72

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Deb Heale (Spallumcheen) 94

2nd low gross: Sue Martin (Shuswap Lake Estates) 98

3rd low gross: Erika Motherwell (Salmon Arm) 99

4th low gross: Brenda Howard (Spallumcheen) 100

1st low net: Lynda Doyle (Spallumcheen) 72

2nd low net: Diane Oakden (Spallumcheen) 73

3rd low net: Terri Smith (Spallumcheen) 74

4th low net: Nancy Helm (Spallumcheen) 74

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Gilian Kilgour (Spallumcheen) 101

2nd low gross: Marj Griffin (Spallumcheen) 105

3rd low gross: Gloria Tewnion (Spallumcheen) 107 (R)

4th low gross: Ellie Nelson (Spallumcheen) 107 (R)

1st low net: Anne Kelly (Spallumcheen) 70

2nd low net: Jacqueline Sullivan (Spallumcheen) 71

3rd low net: Marg Wild (Spallumcheen) 73

4th low net: Edel Venus (Spallumcheen) 73

KPs

Claggett, Milligan, Tina Douglas, Kilgour

LONG DRIVES

Mair-Valin, Stilling, Douglas, Ester Pitt

 

Predator Ridge golfer Bev Kellerman’s birdie attempt on the par-5 eighth hole at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club would not fall during the annual Ladies Open tournament Wednesday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Sue Beaudry from the Vernon Golf and Country Club reacts as her birdie attempt on the par-3 17th hole just misses during the annual Ladies Open tournament at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

