Vixens reach semis in Nelson

The Vernon Vixens, sponsored by Caliber Sport Systems, at the Nelson Invitational. (Photo Submitted)

The Vernon Vixens, sponsored by Caliber Sport Systems, had a great weekend in Nelson as they tried to defend their title at the 22nd annual Blueliners Women’s Hockey Tournament, with new bench boss Keith Chase at the helm.

The Vixens grounded Kaslo 5-2 and stopped Spokane 5-1 to finish first in the round-robin. Game MVP Danielle Grundy (3) Vickie Taylor and Bernie Dwan handled the offence versus Kalso with assists coming from Cassie Bosworth, Jen Spitzer and Edeen Ramsay.

Grundy pulled another hatty against Spokane with MVP Christine Bosworth (1+3) and Mandy Christensen picking up singles. Taylor and Brooke Berube added clutch helpers.

The Caliber girls lost 8-6 to Spokane in a fast-paced semifinal with Taylor bagging a deuce and singles going to Grundy, Berube, Edeen Ramsey and Cheryl Meier. Sabre Cherkowski, MVP Michaela Case and Brittany Chase earned assists.

The Vixens received fantastic goaltending all weekend from Michelle Embleton. The Vixens have had a great year, finishing first in their Armstrong Safe Hockey League. They will play in the Village Green Hockey Tournament, April 6-8.