The provincial U14B silver-medalist Vernon Voltage. (Photo Submitted)

Voltage amp it up for silver

Provincial U14B playdowns in West Kelowna

The Vernon Voltage secured a silver medal at the B.C. Under 14 Ringette Championships in West Kelowna last weekend.

The Voltage bowed 5-4 in overtime to Port Coquitlam in Sunday’s final at Jim Lind Arena. Amelia Johnson levelled the score with 34 seconds left, forcing overtime. PoCo ended it quickly in OT on the powerplay.

Captain Chloe Scabar, with 1+2, Sophia Bilodeau and Brianna Visser completed the Vernon attack.

The Voltage dropped their tournament opener 9-7 to Port Coquitlam with Visser and Bilodeau each collecting 2+1, Sierra Fernley counting a deuce and Sam Shaw adding a single. Taylor Smith pocketed a pair of assists. Jade Peterson, Balcaen and Bilodeau also earned assists.

Shaw rang up two snipes as the Voltage then bounced Westside 4-2. Gracie Balcaen and Fernley supplied singles with Scabar netting two assists. Johnson and Balcaen also had helpers. It was 3-2 Vernon at the half.

Shaw netted the winner, from Johnson, at 7:55 of the second period, as Vernon brushed back the Shuswap 2-1. Fernley produced the other goal in front of a stellar Alecia Hughes.

Bilodeau bagged two goals as the Voltage clipped Houston 3-2 to reach the gold-medal game. Visser garnered one goal, while Scabar recorded a pair of helpers.

