Voodoos dispatch Maroons

In Junior Varsity high school football

The Rutland Voodoos dispatched the visiting Fulton Maroons 20-14 in Interior Junior Varsity Football Associaton play Wednesday.

Fulton led 7-6 at the half with Colby Eisenhauer scoring on a 50-yard scamper. Eisenhauer kicked the convert.

RELATED: Saxons stop Maroons 42-7

RELATED: Maroons advance to quarterfinals

Eisenhauer was a double threat all day, hauling in 11 passes from quarterback Dom Peterson for 111 yards and one touchdown. He converted the second convert.

Peterson completed 10 of 20 passes for 144 yards with four interceptions. Van Kozak produced seven receptions for 100 yards, while Dylan Wapple made seven catches for 25 yards and Reyann Siddique racked up two catches for 2-25 yards.

Quaid Willett led Fulton with eight tackles, while Siddique, Wapple and Rhedz Lovena each had four. Sacks were recorded by Saban Schiel, Wapple and Kozak.

“This was a tough loss for our kids,” said Fulton head coach Mike Scheller. “As the score indicates, the game was close and could have gone either way. In the end, we had too many turnovers, five, and too many penalties to win. Those mistakes cost games, and our kids are competitors. They will learn. Credit to Rutland, they fought hard and deserved to win.

“Eisenhauer had a very good game. He has great vision running the ball and he had a nice TD run. Van Kozak had a great game at defensive end and wide receiver. He had seven catches and was tough against the run. Dom Peterson played well at QB. He had some interceptions, but he stood in there and showed his toughness. He made some good decisions. Willett had another great game at inside linebacker. He has very good instincts. Our kids work hard in practice and they get better each week.”

Fulton (2-2) hosts the Vernon Panthers Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., at Grahame Park.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eagles hold off Vernon Vipers

Just Posted

Voodoos dispatch Maroons

In Junior Varsity high school football

UPDATE: Fire destroys home, shop off Westside Road

Home on Louie’s Lane destroyed in Wednesday night fire, along with shop; neighbouring home damaged

Inaugural North Okanagan-Shuswap People’s Party of Canada meeting in Vernon

Event goes tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. at Schubert Centre

Armstrong gets direction on cannabis retail licensing

City directs staff to come up with action plan, including public hearing dates

Coldstream candidates converge

Meet and greet for municipal election candidates in Coldstream goes Saturday at 4 p.m.

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

Chief Atahm School in Shuswap launches Secwepemc language game series

Educational games designed to help engage learners with the language

Fisheries officials puzzled over missing Shuswap sockeye

Abundance in weekend test fishery in Strait of Georgia much lower than expected

B.C. piano teacher facing 5 more sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Man flees from Kamloops police

Police in Kamloops searching for a white male

Lumby hosting free wood heating workshop

Learn about wood stove exchange rebates in Coldstream and Lumby

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Most Read