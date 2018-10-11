Voodoos dispatch Maroons

The Rutland Voodoos dispatched the visiting Fulton Maroons 20-14 in Interior Junior Varsity Football Associaton play Wednesday.

Fulton led 7-6 at the half with Colby Eisenhauer scoring on a 50-yard scamper. Eisenhauer kicked the convert.

Eisenhauer was a double threat all day, hauling in 11 passes from quarterback Dom Peterson for 111 yards and one touchdown. He converted the second convert.

Peterson completed 10 of 20 passes for 144 yards with four interceptions. Van Kozak produced seven receptions for 100 yards, while Dylan Wapple made seven catches for 25 yards and Reyann Siddique racked up two catches for 2-25 yards.

Quaid Willett led Fulton with eight tackles, while Siddique, Wapple and Rhedz Lovena each had four. Sacks were recorded by Saban Schiel, Wapple and Kozak.

“This was a tough loss for our kids,” said Fulton head coach Mike Scheller. “As the score indicates, the game was close and could have gone either way. In the end, we had too many turnovers, five, and too many penalties to win. Those mistakes cost games, and our kids are competitors. They will learn. Credit to Rutland, they fought hard and deserved to win.

“Eisenhauer had a very good game. He has great vision running the ball and he had a nice TD run. Van Kozak had a great game at defensive end and wide receiver. He had seven catches and was tough against the run. Dom Peterson played well at QB. He had some interceptions, but he stood in there and showed his toughness. He made some good decisions. Willett had another great game at inside linebacker. He has very good instincts. Our kids work hard in practice and they get better each week.”

Fulton (2-2) hosts the Vernon Panthers Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., at Grahame Park.

