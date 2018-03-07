Vortex skaters medal in short track

Four members of the Vernon Vortex earned medals in the B.C. Short Track Speed Skating Championships last weekend in Abbotsford.

Laura Hall felt the wrath of the referee in one of her strong events, the 1,500-metre race, in which she was penalized for a questionable pass on the last corner of the race. The call was close but she was able to rebound and make a statement in the 3,000 by lapping all but one of her competitors and taking enough points to still manage a fourth overall finish.

Daniel Hall finished third overall while practising different tactics during the longer races in preparation for the Western Canadian Championships, and added a silver in the 400 sprint event.

Charlie McGinty saved his best performances of the year for the championship event. He topped the 1,200 and posted thirds in the 200 and 2,000m events. In the 400 race, he had a spectacular crash that had him parallel to the ice at board height. He recovered from the crash to finish fifth in the 400. McGinty established two club records, breaking age category marks held by Daniel Hall for the past three years in the 400 heat and the 2,000 final. He brought home a bronze medal.

Nate Benn brought home a gold medal by winning his sprint events , the 200 and 400 while taking second in a closely contested 1,500 event and gritting out a third in the 3,000. This is the second provincial meet for Benn this year. Earlier this season, he won the Long Track Championship as well. Benn hopes to continue his dominant season as he and Daniel travel back to Abbotsford to represent Vernon in the Western Canadian Championships this weekend.

With all four representatives earning championship medals, the Vortex team would like to add to their team depth next year. There are some promising up and comers poised for a breakthrough season next year but there is always room for more. For information on how to join this dynamic team, visit www.vernonspeedskatingclub.com.

The Vortex carry sponsorship from: Sproing Creative, Manulife Financial, Mackenzie Financial, Interior Savings, and Tolko.