Vernon Vortex skaters, from left, Laura Hall, Daniel Hall and Nate Benn have qualified for the B.C. Winter Games. (Photo Submitted)

Vortex skaters rule Fort St. John

The Vernon Vortex rack up medals in provincials

Three members of the Vernon Vortex Speed Skating Club took medals st the BC Long Track Championships in Fort St John last weekend.

Despite not having access to long track ice, the Vortex sparkled with Laura Hall placing second overall off the strength of her 3,000-metre event .

She took the lead from the start, setting a pace designed to inflict some hurt on the pack, to take the finishing sprint out of the athletes more inclined to a sprint finish.

The strategy worked well with Hall pulling away from the field in the final 400-m as Lauras endurance outlasted the pack.

Daniel Hall also finished second overall with a strong performance in his 3,000 event but having to come from behind in the final event, the 1,500, to secure his medal.

Daniel skated a tactically strong race, setting a fast pace then allowing others to do some work so that he could really pour it on in the final lap.

Nate Benn defended his championship performance from last year, returning home as the B.C. champion in his age division.

Unlike the others in the competition from Vernon, Nate relied on dominating performances in the sprint events, easily winning the 300 and 500 events by impressive margins, exploding off the line away from the competition and finishing a close second in the 1500m and 3000m events with some great, gutsy efforts.

All three skaters have qualified for the B.C. Winter Games, Feb. 22-25, in Kamloops.

Next up for the Vortex team is the Coyote Cup short track meet in Kamloops.

The Vortex carry sponsorship from Sproing Creative, Manulife Financial, Mackenzie Financial, Interior Savings, and Tolko, all of whom contribute to developing athletes possible.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions
Next story
Saints, Maroons in 27th Street hoop final

Just Posted

Two storms headed to the Interior

Heavy snowfall and rain is expected throughout the Interior over the next two days

Gallery gears up for wine, art-fuelled fun

Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts Pinot and Paint night as part of Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 6

Seven suspected fatal overdoses in three days

IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days

55+Games legacy grant deadline extended

Vernon and area groups encouraged to apply for funding

Teensy dwelling deluxe for St. Jean

Dale St. Jean loves the cozy feel of his tiny house.

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

A chilly Australia Day on SilverStar

Hundreds forego jackets and put on swimsuits for a run down the mountain

Green Party defends leader Elizabeth May after she’s accused of bullying

party says that if May were a man, she would be admired for those traits

More than cuts and bruises: Winter sport-related injuries on the rise

BC Trauma Registry reminds skiers, snowboarders to wear helmets, check the weather and be aware

B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Kane Blake is selling his house with a unique sign to warn potential buyers

Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting

Funeral for Alfred Wong, who was killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver, to be held in Coquitlam

BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Poverty not a good reason to take Indigenous kids from parents: Bennett

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says new money coming to keep kids with their families

Mail, Japan and Canadian-style populism: how politics touched us this week

Sexual misconduct allegations, Canada Post, free trade with Japan and more

Most Read