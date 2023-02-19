Watch a movie with the Trail Ninjas

The Vernon Towne Theatre will host the North Okanagan Cycling Society’s first ever movie night

Get ready to watch some movies with the Ninjas.

The North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS) will be showcasing a series of short films, based around local mountain biking, for an evening to benefit the Trail Ninjas.

The short films will be followed by the feature movie, Teton Gravity Research: Esperanto. The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 24 from the Vernon Towne Theatre.

Tickets are $10 if purchased on the NOCS website, nocs.ca, or $15 at the door. Proceeds will go towards the Trail Ninjas programming, as registration for their youth bike program is starting Feb. 27. Youth aged 10-15 can join one of three programs: Academy, G-Tribe or TNT Crew.

The programs have coaching sessions, weekly group rides, trail days and special events.

Trail Ninjas are also seeking bike-minded volunteers, and if you interested, you can email program coordinator Erin at trailninjas@nocs.ca.

