Canadian television presenters Don Cherry, left, was fired by Sportsnet on Nov. 11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

WEB POLL: Do agree with Sportsnets firing of Don Cherry for ‘you people’ comment?

Take the poll, have your say

Don Cherry was fired from his position on Hockey Night in Canada on Nov. 11 because of a controversial comment he made during Coach’s Corner last Saturday.


The 85-year-old Cherry, who is a former National Hockey League coach, said he is seeing fewer people wearing the Remembrance Day poppies to honour war veterans and singled out Toronto immigrants in particular.

READ MORE: Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

“You people, you come here… and you love … our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you could pay a couple of bucks for a poppy or something like that … These guys pay for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price,” he said during the segment.

READ MORE: Online backlash against Don Cherry for comments on immigrants and Remembrance Day

Sportsnet said in a statement that “following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

So we want to know, do you think Sportsnet was right in firing Don Cherry? Let us know your thoughts!

– with files from The Canadian Press

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant
Next story
Vernon hosting female bantam and pee wee hockey tourneys

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found

RCMP thank the public for their help in finding the man, who was declared missing Wednesday morning

Spallumcheen farmers thanked for ‘generous’ land donation towards Wastewater project

John and Deanna Toporchak’s donation of farmland has made the Wastewater Recovery Project possible

Campaign lights up support for Vernon healthcare

The goal is to raise $275,000 towards urgently needed equipment at the hospital

IPE donates to North Okanagan group

Good Food Box, the IPE 2019 Charity of Choice, receives $5,700

Vernon Walk For Alzheimer’s looks to expand

Annual event slated for May 3, 2020, is also looking for new committee members

VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

B.C. forest industry trade mission finding new markets in China

Diplomatic tensions eased, minister Doug Donaldson says

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

WEB POLL: Do agree with Sportsnets firing of Don Cherry for ‘you people’ comment?

Take the poll, have your say

Costco relocation will create congestion on Kelowna roadways: resident

At least one Kelowna resident is unhappy with the proposed relocation of Costco within the city

“I thought, enough is enough”: B.C. teen takes on bullies through social media

‘I thought, enough is enough. I wanted to try something to stop it.’

World’s largest Indigenous tourism conference hits Kelowna

The Syilx, Nlakápamux and Secwépemc Nations are hosting the 2019 IITC

Audit finds Canada’s fisheries in decline and response lacks urgency

Report says 17 per cent of fish stocks are critically depleted, up from 13.4 per cent in 2018

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

Most Read