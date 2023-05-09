Vernon United Tolko’s U12 boys teams (pictured playing each other earlier this season) in action back in 2019. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon United Tolko’s U12 boys teams (pictured playing each other earlier this season) in action back in 2019. (Morning Star - file photo)

Weekend success for Vernon junior soccer teams

Tolko Vernon United play Shuswap, Kelowna teams

Four junior soccer teams from Tolko Vernon United FC competed over the weekend, with three picking up victories.

The U15 boys played the SYSA Shuswap FC at home on Sunday. Enrique Noriega Calderon led the team with a hat trick, as they won 4-1. Captain Ricardo Barrios also chipped in with a goal, while midfielders Luke Platje and Sam Bunn helped to provide great defence.

The U11 girls team grabbed two wins, both by a 3-2 score. Isla Manger sniped three top corner goals from three long range free kick attempts in the victories over the Kamloops Blaze and West Kelowna Lakers. Sadie Allan scored in both games. In the net, Aila Redfern didn’t allow a goal through her two halves of play, in the absence of star goalie Hailey Wilson.

The U12 boys team had two games on Sunday. The first was a humbling 8-2 defeat at the hands of OFC Academy from Kelowna. Vernon would rebound in the afternoon with a 3-3 draw to Shuswap FC 1. Logan Cabrel nabbed three goals on the day while Christian Melanson and Max Helm also found the score sheet.

Finally, the U11 boys finished up their weekend with a 2-1 victory, after losing their first game 8-0 to OFC Exelsior. Leo Markson and Kyan Massa found the back of the net for Vernon.

All teams compete as a part of the North Okanagan Youth Soccer Association. More information on the club can be found at vernonsoccer.ca/vernon-united.

READ MORE: Iron Heart Vernon soccer club kicks off season

READ MORE: North Okanagan U17 lacrosse squads open seasons

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Boys soccerGirls soccersoccer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Taekwondo athletes wrangle at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place
Next story
Inside NHL draft lottery as Blackhawks win first shot at phenom Connor Bedard

Just Posted

Vernon United Tolko’s U12 boys teams (pictured playing each other earlier this season) in action back in 2019. (Morning Star - file photo)
Weekend success for Vernon junior soccer teams

Alexandra Thompson from Northern Taekwondo Academy in Sun Peaks (red) battles with Erica Jacobson from North Wake Martial Arts out of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan on Sunday, May 7 action from Vernon’s Kal Tire Place (Bowen Assman- Morning Star photo).
PHOTOS: Taekwondo athletes wrangle at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

The City of Vernon hosts an open house Tuesday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Schubert Centre to discuss with residents how the city can be more age- and dementia friendly. (File photo)
Residents invited to Vernon age-, dementia-friendly open house

Even if a bird needs to cool off, they’ll have to find another water source in Spallumcheen because with township water supply systems now on Stage 2 water restrictions, as of Monday, May 8, you can’t use a sprinkler to water your lawn or the birds. (File photo)
Water restrictions, changes on tap for North Okanagan communities

Pop-up banner image