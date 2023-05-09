Weekend success for Vernon junior soccer teams

Vernon United Tolko’s U12 boys teams (pictured playing each other earlier this season) in action back in 2019. (Morning Star - file photo)

Four junior soccer teams from Tolko Vernon United FC competed over the weekend, with three picking up victories.

The U15 boys played the SYSA Shuswap FC at home on Sunday. Enrique Noriega Calderon led the team with a hat trick, as they won 4-1. Captain Ricardo Barrios also chipped in with a goal, while midfielders Luke Platje and Sam Bunn helped to provide great defence.

The U11 girls team grabbed two wins, both by a 3-2 score. Isla Manger sniped three top corner goals from three long range free kick attempts in the victories over the Kamloops Blaze and West Kelowna Lakers. Sadie Allan scored in both games. In the net, Aila Redfern didn’t allow a goal through her two halves of play, in the absence of star goalie Hailey Wilson.

The U12 boys team had two games on Sunday. The first was a humbling 8-2 defeat at the hands of OFC Academy from Kelowna. Vernon would rebound in the afternoon with a 3-3 draw to Shuswap FC 1. Logan Cabrel nabbed three goals on the day while Christian Melanson and Max Helm also found the score sheet.

Finally, the U11 boys finished up their weekend with a 2-1 victory, after losing their first game 8-0 to OFC Exelsior. Leo Markson and Kyan Massa found the back of the net for Vernon.

All teams compete as a part of the North Okanagan Youth Soccer Association. More information on the club can be found at vernonsoccer.ca/vernon-united.

READ MORE: Iron Heart Vernon soccer club kicks off season

READ MORE: North Okanagan U17 lacrosse squads open seasons

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Boys soccerGirls soccersoccer