The BCHL Interior Conference final between the Vernon Vipers and Wenatchee Wild returns to Vernon for Games 3 and 4 Tuesday and Wednesday at Kal Tire Place with the best-of-seven series tied at one game apiece after the Wild’s 3-0 win in Game 2 Sunday. (Morning Star - file photo)

Wenatchee blanks Vernon Vipers in Game 2

Hometown Wild tie best-of-seven BCHL Interior Conference final at 1-1 following 3-0 win Sunday

They split their six regular season B.C. Hockey League meetings.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Vernon Vipers and Wenatchee Wild have split the first two games of the Interior Conference’s best-of-seven final.

The hometown Wild guaranteed a return trip to Washington state with a 3-0 win Sunday in Game 2 in front of 1,866 fans at the Town Toyota Centre, sending the series to Vernon tied at one game apiece.

Games 3 and 4 go Tuesday and Wednesday at Kal Tire Place (7 p.m. starts). Game 5 will be back in Wenatchee Friday night.

Wild goalie Austin Park – yanked in Game 1 Saturday after giving up two goals on seven shots in the first period – bounced back Sunday to stop all 26 Vipers’ shots.

READ ALSO: Vernon Vipers use overtime to defeat Wenatchee

He got all the support he would need from defenceman Jacob Modry, who scored his first of the post-season at 6:31 of the second period to snap a scoreless tie.

Matt Gosiewski added insurance on a third-period power play at 10:31, and PJ Fletcher scored his third of the series into an empty net at 18:10 of the final frame.

The Vipers held the Wild to only 15 shots on goal. Aidan Porter was tagged with the loss.

The defending Fred Page Cup champion Wild and Vipers each won three games in their six regular season meetings.

Most Read