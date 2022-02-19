Wenatchee Wild score 5 in win against Vernon Vipers

The Wenatchee Wild defeated the Vernon Vipers 5-1 at the Town Toyota Centre Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Russ Alman photo)

The Vernon Vipers ended a three-game set versus the Wenatchee Wild with a 5-1 loss on the road Friday night.

The Wild put 39 shots on goaltender Roan Clarke as they avenged their 4-3 defeat to the Vipers on Thursday, Feb. 17.

After an uneventful first period, Cade Littler opened the scoring early in the second, deflecting a shot by David Hedjuk down and past Clarke for a 1-0 lead.

The Snakes took three straight penalties in the second, but they were the ones to score during that stretch as Copeland Fricker scored his first of the season shorthanded midway through the frame.

Late-period goals from Garrett Szydlowski and Parker Murray would give the Wild a convincing 3-1 lead heading into the third.

The Wild’s powerplay unit finally broke through halfway through the final frame, when Brasen Boser scored his fourth of the season, assisted by Szydlowski and Quinn Emerson. Jakob Karpa would add another goal a few minutes later to make the score 5-1.

The Wild are now a hair behind the Trail Smoke Eaters in the B.C. Hockey League Interior standings, with the same number of points but a slightly lower win percentage. If Trail beats Merritt on Saturday, both Trail and Wenatchee will secure playoff berths.

The Vipers have already clinched a playoff spot and sit sixth in the Interior division with 45 points in 42 games.

The Vipers don’t play until Monday, Feb. 21 — a 2 p.m. matinee game versus Prince George.

Brendan Shykora

