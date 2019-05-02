West Kelowna’s Mackenzie Schwinghamer just finished an impressive 2018/2019 season. Photo: Facebook

West Kelowna moguls star recharges with brief off-season

Mackenzie Schwinghamer is looking to build off her succesful 2018/2019 season

After a successful finish to her 2018/2019 season, Mackenzie Schwinghamer has a brief rest period before picking right back up where she left off.

The 20-year-old moguls star will be starting her off-season training come July, and will continue to push towards next season’s NorAm tour and Canadian selections.

Schwinghamer said she knows where her sights are for this upcoming season.

“I hope to make the Canadian team, I just missed it this year. I’m a little behind due to injuries, but once I’m fully recovered, I will be above anyone else,” she said.

READ MORE: Kelowna bobsledder looks to bridge financial gap

Schwinghamer has been competing since she was 10 years when she was just starting out at Apex Moutain Resort.

The Mount Boucherie grad was packing on the accolades this season. She won the Canada Cup in Quebec in 2019, finished as the top Canadian just below the national team in the NorAm tour, and won the gold medal at the moguls event at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

She said that she’s excited that she’s moving up on the list of so many successful athletes that live and train in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Kelowna volleyball club nets provincial bronze medal

But the training doesn’t come easy she said, or cheap. Athletes training to join professional tours, or crack national team rosters, need to promote and get sponsorship to minimize the financial burden.

Local businesses have been important for Schwinghamer’s success.

“I’m so grateful, because I wouldn’t be able to do this sport without their support,” she said.

“I love the sport so much, and it’s definitely a hard road. With every success I have I move forward, and the support, it really motivates me.”

The West Kelowna Warriors hockey franchise, as well as ZipLineSki, have helped Schwinghamer through the past seasons, but she also takes her promoting upon herself and hosts a fun yearly fundraiser.

READ MORE: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Schwinghamer’s focus is currently on maximizing her two months of rest before training starts. But her main focus, the one that keeps her motivated and dedicated, is an event just under three years from now.

“Move on to the world cup tour, and then hopefully on to the Olympics.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets make big moves at WHL draft
Next story
UPDATED: Vernon’s Landon Currie cracks Team Canada roster

Just Posted

Vernon Sani-Dump to be relocated

The new temporary facility will be operational prior to the May long weekend.

Vernon Walk for Alzheimer’s offers chance for trip to New York

The annual walk take place Sunday, May 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Vernon downtown washroom closed

The building has been a frequent target of vandalism over the years and that has resulted in thousands of dollars in repair costs for the City of Vernon taxpayer.

Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman

Vernon driver not frustrated with horseback riders

Man accused of road rage by two people on horseback on Bella Vista Road devastated by media story

Kelowna concerned ‘out of control’ gas prices as online petition launched to cut taxes

Premier John Horgan said taxes aren’t the reason for cost increases

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Bike sharing program says farewell to Kelowna riders

DropBike will not return in 2019

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Shuswap resident Linda Rollier, 53, known for her infectious optimism

Okanagan residents win in BC Children’s Hospital Lottery

Summerland resident wins grand prize; West Kelowna resident wins 50/50 draw

Company looking to produce CBD oil in the South Okanagan one step closer

Green Mountain, to be located on a 16-acre parcel in Kaleden

Where do recyclables from Shuswap homes end up?

Recent reports of Canadian garbage dumped overseas raises question of where local materials go

Road design not considered a factor in recent accidents on Highway 97

Highway north of Summerland has had numerous road closures and delays

Most Read