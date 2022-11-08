West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers meeting for the second time in five days

The West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers are meeting for the second time in five days after the Warriors took the first game of the season series 4-3 on Friday night (Nov. 5) (Photo - Andrew Knopf/@BCHLWarriors Twitter)

The West Kelowna Warriors are looking to make it four wins in a row as they take on the Vernon Vipers for the second time in five days on Tuesday night.

On Friday night (Nov.4), the Warriors won a back-and-forth game against the Vipers 4-3. West Kelowna then went on to beat the Merritt Centennials 8-1 on Saturday night.

The Vipers are coming off a 2-1 win over the Chilliwack Chiefs, also on Saturday night.

Going into Tuesday night, the Warriors are sitting in second place in the Interior Division with a 11-2-2-0 record. Vernon is sixth in the division with a 7-7-0-1 record.

Tuesday night’s matchup is the second of five meetings in the season series betwen the division rivals.

Puck drop at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna is set for 7 p.m.

