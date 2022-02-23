Felix Trudeau returns to the line up tonight (Photo - Tami Quan)

Felix Trudeau returns to the line up tonight (Photo - Tami Quan)

West Kelowna Warriors take on Spruce Kings tonight in Prince George

Warriors lead the season series 3-1

The West Kelowna Warriors are back in action tonight for a midweek match-up against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Warriors are coming off a 1-2 weekend in which they lost 3-1 to Penticton, 6-3 to Cranbrook, and beat Trail 8-4.

Prince George went 2-1 last weekend, beating the top two teams in all of the BCHL. They beat Penticton 3-2 and Salmon Arm 3-1 but finished the long weekend losing 2-1 to Vernon.

Going into tonight’s game, Prince George and West Kelowna sit third and fourth in the Interior Division respectively and fifth and sixth in the league standings. Both teams have already clinched a playoff spot.

– Prince George – 25-10-3-6 (59 points)

– West Kelowna – 26-15-1-0 (53 points).

These two teams last matched up on Feb. 4 when the Warriors took that game 3-2 in a shootout. They have won three out of four games against Prince George this season.

Warriors forward Felix Trudeau is twelfth in the BCHL with 50 points (25G-25A) in 40 games. He returns to the lineup tonight after serving a two-game suspension. Spruce Kings left-winger Nick Rheaume is 14th in the league with 49 points (23-26) in 43 games played.

Tonight’s game is at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Don’t put your winter gear away just yet, says Okanagan meteorologist

READ MORE: Cars crash at Dilworth and Leckie in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyWest Kelowna Warriors

Previous story
Gingras’ MVP performance propels Vernon Christian School

Just Posted

Caitlin Gingras, 16, a Grade 11 student, has helped the Vernon Christian School Royals get to the provincial senior girls A basketball tournament for the first time in school history. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Gingras’ MVP performance propels Vernon Christian School

Penticton experienced colder than usual weather to start the week (Feb. 21 to 23) after setting heat records in early February. (File Photo)
Don’t put your winter gear away just yet, says Okanagan meteorologist

One of two giant salmon lanterns in Runaway Moon Theatre’s Out of the Darkness Lantern Procession in Enderby on Feb. 20 were built at Kingfisher Centre and papered at local schools. (Meghan Budd image)
VIDEO: Out of the Darkness Lantern Procession shines light on salmon

Applications are now being taken until March 1 for capital project funds from the Co-op Community Spaces Program. (Communityspaces.ca)
Capital project funds available for North Okanagan-Shuswap projects