Whitecaps summer camp kicks off in Vernon

Vernon’s Noah Jobke, 9, takes aim at the ball during the Whitecaps FC summer camp on Aug. 14 at Marshall Field. Photo: Brendan Shykora - Morning Star Staff
Lagos Kroeker, 8, of Penticton makes a 180-degree turn at the Whitecaps FC summer camp on Aug. 14 at Marshall Field. Photo: Brendan Shykora - Morning Star Staff
Coldstream’s Sebastian Umerez, 8, between drills at the Whitecaps FC summer camp on Aug. 14 at Marshall Field. Photo: Brendan Shykora - Morning Star Staff

Vernon’s Marshall Field are the place to be for young and aspiring soccer stars this week.

The Whitecaps FC Summer Soccer Camps has kicked into full gear. Young and budding athletes from around the province are working hard with trainers to improve, refine and refresh their soccer skills.

The Aug. 12-16 camp is designed for players from U7 to U14 age categories and of all levels of ability. It’s a good way for young players to build their fundamental game: instructors place a special focus on passing and recieving skills.

Read More: Ousted at league playoffs, Okanagan FC reflect on season’s end

Read More: Vernon ref making huge soccer strides

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Coldstream swimmer primed for Peru
Next story
Arm wrestler overcomes injury to win national bronze

Just Posted

Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

From Mexico to Vernon: motorcycle tour to finish in Okanagan

The 44th annual Three Flags Classic Morotcycle Tour will make its final stop in Vernon on Sept. 2

Whitecaps summer camp kicks off in Vernon

The Aug. 12-16 camp is designed for players from U7 to U14 age categories and of all levels of play

Arrrghh you going to White Spot for lunch in the Okanagan?

It’s the annual Pirate Pak Day with proceeds going to Zajac Ranch for Children

Vernon Tim Hortons makes autistic boy’s day: mother

All Matthew wanted was some chocolate-chip cookies after a hard day

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Cause of death unknown in Langley teens suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

VIDEO: Corvette stuck beneath semi-truck in Central Okanagan

The lane has been re-opened and traffic is moving again

Kelowna properties tied to alleged $220M in stock fraud

B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office wants to seize $1.6-million Kelowna home and $524,000 Big White condo

New winemaker hired at Lunessence Winery in Summerland

Maxime Legris has worked as a winemaker in Ontario, New Zealand and British Columbia

Planned ignitions to help containment of South Okanagan wildfire

Smoke will likely be visible from nearby communities, including Oliver, Penticton and Osoyoos

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

It’s back! Aritzia releases annual warehouse sale dates

Your favourite summer end sale is back and ready to take your money

Most Read