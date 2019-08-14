Whitecaps summer camp kicks off in Vernon

Vernon’s Noah Jobke, 9, takes aim at the ball during the Whitecaps FC summer camp on Aug. 14 at Marshall Field. Photo: Brendan Shykora - Morning Star Staff Lagos Kroeker, 8, of Penticton makes a 180-degree turn at the Whitecaps FC summer camp on Aug. 14 at Marshall Field. Photo: Brendan Shykora - Morning Star Staff Coldstream’s Sebastian Umerez, 8, between drills at the Whitecaps FC summer camp on Aug. 14 at Marshall Field. Photo: Brendan Shykora - Morning Star Staff

Vernon’s Marshall Field are the place to be for young and aspiring soccer stars this week.

The Whitecaps FC Summer Soccer Camps has kicked into full gear. Young and budding athletes from around the province are working hard with trainers to improve, refine and refresh their soccer skills.

The Aug. 12-16 camp is designed for players from U7 to U14 age categories and of all levels of ability. It’s a good way for young players to build their fundamental game: instructors place a special focus on passing and recieving skills.

Brendan Shykora