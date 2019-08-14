Whitecaps summer camp kicks off in Vernon

Vernon’s Marshall Field are the place to be for young and aspiring soccer stars this week.
The Whitecaps FC Summer Soccer Camps has kicked into full gear. Young and budding athletes from around the province are working hard with trainers to improve, refine and refresh their soccer skills.
The Aug. 12-16 camp is designed for players from U7 to U14 age categories and of all levels of ability. It’s a good way for young players to build their fundamental game: instructors place a special focus on passing and recieving skills.