Vancouver Canucks’ Alexander Edler (23), of Sweden, hauls down St. Louis Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly (90) in front of goalie Jacob Markstrom, back, of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday November 5, 2019. The Canucks meet the Minnesota Wild in 2020 ‘play-in’ series action. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Are you ready for some summertime hockey?

More importantly, is your favourite team?

With the NHL heading back to the ice for real on Saturday, VI Free Daily editors Philip Wolf and John McKinley slide behind the microphones to preview the ‘play-in’ round for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

PQBeat · NHL Resumes – Philip Wolf and John McKinley – 7:24:20

MORE: Listen to past PQBeat podcasts here

MORE: Find additional Canucks coverage here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatCanucksNHLPodcast

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Just Posted

Medium is the message, once again

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Former newspaper editor reflects on the changes in media

Weeds taking over Vernon hillsides

LETTER: Doesn’t anyone care anymore?

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Cosmetics line founder creates lipstick to honour grandma, help community

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics to donate to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan

Our History In Pictures

Back to a time when Vernon’s Polson Park housed an actual swimming pool

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Summerland mayor’s confrontation over Confederate flag has harmed store

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Kamloops RCMP searching for missing teen with autism

The boy was last seen headed to the McArthur Island skate park on Monday evening

LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner

Confederate flag incident at store should have been handled differently

Most Read