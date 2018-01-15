Whundas hold off Maroons

The Westsyde Whundas brushed back the Fulton Maroons 67-58 in the Corporate Classic hoops final

As expected, two of the top-10 ranked schools in the province met in the 18th annual Fulton Maroons Corporate Classic.

The No. 2 Westsyde Whundas canned the last seven points in the dying seconds for a 67-58 win over the eight-rated Maroons in the Saturday matinee gold-medal tilt.

“It was a great final, right down to the wire,” said Fulton head coach Dale Olson. “No team led by more than five points the whole game until we had to start fouling at the very end.”

Tournament MVP Spencer Ledoux, a 6-foot-6, 195-pounder who played for Team B.C. U17s at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg last year, racked up 22 points for the Whundas. He was 5-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Carson Day, who made the all-star team, flushed 19 points, while all-star Jake Tabor added six.

Hunter Krieger went 6-for-8 from the free throw lane and finished with 14 points for Fulton. All-stars Caden Doyle and Ike Olson each sank a dozen points, while Nate Banga counted nine.

All-star Cameron Sale produced 29 points as the DP Todd Trojans of Prince George outlasted the Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops for third place earlier Saturday.

Sale nailed five three-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter. Ray Dhillon dialed up 18 points, while Mike Schwab and Saagar Shergil each garnered 10.

Jarrett Larsen collected 17 points and Jacob Branch bagged 17 for the Sabres.

Cody Boulding registered a dozen points as the Duchess Park Condors of Prince George dispatched the Seaton Sonics 84-41 for fifth spot. Sam Istok and Colburn Pearce each recorded 11 points.

Trent Graham led Seaton with 17 points, while Taylor Boisvert added seven and Elijah Burnham had six.

Khayden Culic-Lamontange provided 25 points as the George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country ambushed the South Okanagan Hornets of Oliver for seventh place. Garrett Anderson, with 22, and Nic Lafontaine, with 124, helped the Coyotes. Sahij Gill netted 17 points for the Buzz.

