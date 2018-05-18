Wiens gets Gators going

Slugger Iva Wiens drove in three runs with a pair of triples as the White House Mortgage Gators gonged the Ice Cold Pitches 14-6 in Vernon Ladies Competitive Slo-Pitch League play Wednesday night at Kin Park.

Roadrunner lead-off hitter Sarah McDonnell supplied three hits as the Gators earned their first win in four starts. Michelle Embleton went 3-for-3 with a ribbie in her first game of the season. while newbie Lynn Orsak was 2-for-3 in support of Denise Farmer.

The Gators lost 13-6 to first-place Delaney Properties Tenacity in their opener.

Courtney Dye knocked in three runs on three hits for the White House crew, while Wiens was 2-for-2. McDonnell and Tiffany Disher each produced two hits in three plate appearances.

The Competition Exteriors Dynamite had a rough night, falling 22-14 to the Ice Cold Pitches and falling 12-9 to the Tenacity.

Tamara Milford stroked an inside-the-park home run and finished with four hits and five RBI as the Nitros bowed to the Pitches. Greg Barry was 3-for-4 with two ribbies, while Betty Reid was 3-for-4 with one RBI.

In the loss to the Tenacity, Reid, Shelly Oullette and Milford each garnered four hits.