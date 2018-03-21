Vernon Vipers defenceman Mitch Andres (right) gets the puck into the Wenatchee zone, watched closely by Wild forward Nathan Iannone, during Wenatchee’s 4-3 BCHL playoff win Tuesday in Washington state. (Russ Alman/Digital Media Northwest)

Wild back in series after win over Vipers

Wenatchee snaps Vernon’s 10-game winning streak with 4-3 win Tuesday

Sam Hesler’s first playoff goal with 57 seconds left in regulation time gave the hometown Wenatchee Wild a 4-3 win over the Vernon Vipers Tuesday in BC Hockey League playoff action before 1,703 fans at the Town Toyota Centre.

The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak (counting last four games of regular season) for the Vipers, who lead the best-of-seven Interior Division semifinal 2-1.

Game 4 goes Wednesday in Washington state. Game 5 will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

Hesler’s goal capped a third-period rally for the Wild, who were down 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Nathan Iannone tied the game at 11:12.

The Wild jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead on powerplay goals from Cooper Zech, at 11:24, and Sam Morton at 15:15.

Keyvan Mokhtari got the Vipers on the board with his first of the post-season with just 14 seconds left in the period.

Defenceman Michael Young tied the game for Vernon at 15:27 of the middle frame, his first of the playoffs, and forward Niko Karamanis gave Vernon a 3-2 lead 56 seconds later with his sixth of the post-season, fourth of this series.

Ty Taylor made 42 saves for Vernon as the Wild outshot the Snakes 46-24. Anthony Park took the win.

Elsewhere…

Carter Jones scored 1:35 into overtime to give the Trail Smoke Eaters a 4-3 win over the Penticton Vees in front of 2,224 fans at the Cominco Arena. Vees defenceman Jonny Tychonick forced OT with a goal at 19:40 of the third period.

Vernon’s Blaine Caton had a goal for Trail, his third of the post-season. It was Penticton’s first loss of the playoffs. The Vees lead the series 2-1.

Surrey Eagles and Powell River Kings took 3-1 leads in their respective finals over the regular season division champions.

Hunter Findlater scored twice as the Kings edged the Victoria Grizzlies 3-2 in the Island Division final series.

Mario Cavaliere made 23 saves as the Eagles blanked the Prince George Spruce Kings 4-0 in the Mainland Division best-of-seven final.

