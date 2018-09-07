Wild use special teams to stop Vipers

Jagger Williamson of the Vernon Vipers battles Chad Sasaki of the Wenatchee Wild in the Vipers BCHL season opener Friday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

On what was a very special night for the Vernon Vipers, it was the Wenatchee Wild who used special teams to register a 5-3 victory before 2,322 B.C. Hockey League fans Friday night at Kal Tire Place.

Wenatchee produced three powerplay snipes in what was the season opener for both clubs, who went an intense six games in second-round playoff action last spring, and saw the introduction of new Viper owner John Glen of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

Previous owner Libby Wray presented Glen with a red road jersey with No. 1 stitched on the back along with the new owner’s last name. The two handled the ceremonial faceoff on opening night and things looked pretty sweet when Viper sophomore Connor Marritt banged in a loose puck just 1:45 after the national anthem. Elan Bar-Lev-Wise and Fortis Energy Player of the Game Josh Latta drew assists.

The Wild, who won the league title last year before before stunned in the Royal Bank Cup national tournament in Chilliwack, still use rapid puck movement and a strong forecheck for success.

The Sherbrooke line of 18-year-old Quebecers Christophe Fillions (2G), Cristophe Tellier (1+2) and Penticton 20-year-old veteran Nathan Iannone (1A) compiled six points for Wenatchee, who outshot Vernon 36-24, including a 14-6 margin in the third period when Vernon encountered problems moving the puck out of their zone.

Three-year veteran sniper Lucas Sowder and D Ryan Wilson took minor penalties 46 seconds apart midway through the opening 20, but the Vipers only managed a shot by fifth-year centre Jagger Williamson from the right side during the five-on-three and nothing at all five-on-four.

Second-year speedster Josh Prokop picked off an errant outlet pass, sped down the right flank and wired a low shot past Austin Park to make it 2-0 Vernon with 4:39 left in the first period.

Just 48 seconds later, Wenatchee responded 32 seconds into a Prokop hooking penalty with 6-foot-5 giant defenceman Jacob Modry blasting a beauty one-timer, back door, past a helpless Aidan Porter. Murphy Stratton and Sowder recorded assists.

Marritt just failed to convert from the right side on a two-on-one with a dozen seconds left in the stanza. Shots were even at 9-9.

Hardest hit of the night was tossed by 6-foot-5 winger Jake Vaughan on Vernon freshman D Brenden Kim near the Vernon ringette line, but the much smaller Kim never missed a beat.

Fillion levelled the score at 15:55 with a nice one-timer off a rebound for the only goal of a scrappy middle period. Fillon and D Chad Sasaki, who had a fabulous playoff series against Vernon last year, pocketed helpers.

The Vipers moved in front 35 seconds into the third period when Alex Swetlikoff used his long reach to pull off a dazzling forehand, backhand move as he cut right in front of Park. Kim collected the assist.

Tellier whacked in a loose puck after some heavy pressure by the Wild seven minues later.

Wenatchee almost went up 4-3 when Stratton re-directed a point shot on a powerplay but Porter calmly gloved the puck which appeared on its way in the net.

Wilson netted the Wild’s third powerplay in four chances when he dangled around a couple of defenders and buried a high wirster. Brandon Koch and Tellier were given assists at 10:00.

Just two minutes later after a crazy fray deep in the Vernon zone, Fillion whacked in a rebound from Tellier and Iannone.

Vernon’s scratches were D Austin Chorney (suspension), F Logan Cash (injured) and D Nicholas Ardanaz. The Vipers visit the Merritt Centennials Saturday night. The Cents lost 4-2 to the host Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night before 800 fans at the Shaw Centre. Former Vernon D Sol Seibel is the Salmon Arm captain.

Massachussets product Mark Gallant pulled the hat trick as the Langley Rivermen dispatched the visiting Penticton Vees 5-2, while Wyatt Head connected at 2:29 of overtime as the West Kelowna Warriors shaded the host Trail Smoke Eaters 4-3 before 2,195 fans at Cominco Arena.

