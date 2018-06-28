Wileman goes wild for Turn-Key

Mwiza Singogo of the Okanagan Geothermal Ltd, left, and Rob Spraggs of Peters Tirecraft battle for possession in North Okanagan Soccer League play Wednesday night at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Turn-Key Controls last won a North Okanagan Soccer League game in late April.

The once-mighty Controllers snapped a seven-game losing skid by arresting the Shuswap Outlaws 4-3 Wednesday night at MacDonald Park.

Things looked shaky as Turn-Key started a man down. The Outlaws took advantage in the first 10 minutes and converted as Turn-Key was still getting organized with three more players showing up from work. The Outlaws went up by a deuce a few minutes later.

Turn-Key quickly regrouped and created a few good scoring chances without success.

The Controllers found their groove in the second half with Miles Jespersen taking the ball to the corner and making a stellar cross to Brent Wileman, who nicely finished. This unleashed the beast inside Wileman and he nailed three more snipes, giving Turn-Key the lead with 10 minutes remaining.

The Outlaws pushed for the equalizer and gained a penalty kick in the final minute. The PK shooter hit the ball just over the crossbar.

Wileman earned the City Furniture Man of the Match as Turn-Key improved to 2-9. The Outlaws fell to 2-8-1.

Okanagan Geothermal Ltd (OKG) stretched their winning streak to three games by rolling over Peters Tirecraft 3-1 at McDonald Park.

Albert Goldnick spun around a defender and buried a left-footed drive from 10 feet for the opening OKG strike.

Fabrice Fanfani netted the winner on a header off a free kick by Matt McKeown Sham Kafil added extra security by cracking a shot right side from the 18. Peter Kaz pocketed the win as OKG went to 8-3.

Brock Reim scored for Tirecraft on a penalty shot midway through the second half when Dave Matum drew a foul in the box on a corner. Tirecraft dropped to 3-6-1.

First-place North Enderby Timber shaded second-place Auto Quest 3-2 in a Salmon Arm showdown.

Auto Quest took the lead in the 10th minute after a defensive miscue led to a 2-on-1 break leaving keeper Danny Stein no chance.

The Timber responded quickly as Ross Macdonald carried the ball up the wing and curled a marvellous through ball to a streaking Brent Poulsen, who took one touch on the bouncing ball to chip the keeper from 25 yards.

The Timber took the lead at 35 minutes on a 50-yard through ball from Menno Burnet that fooled everyone, finding the shinpad of James Huntington, who deflected the ball past the keeper.

Two minutes before the half, Burnet fouled an Auto Quest striker. Unhappy with the call, Burnet was given his second yellow card of the half for delaying the restart leading to a sending off.

The Timber was forced to buckle in for the second half battling hard with 10 men. Matt Bunn and Peter Hirschkorn were workhorses on the wings, covering the most ground offensively and defensively.

The Timber got an insurance goal and the eventual winner in the 65th minute after Graham Ross found Poulsen, who megged a defender before hammering home a sweet lefty from 20 yards.

Evan Frederick and keeper Stein dominated the back end for the Timber giving up zero chances with the exception of a late goal in the eighth minute of injury time. NET went to 9-0-1, while Auto Quest fell to 7-4.