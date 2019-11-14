Windsor Dukes quarterback Alek Giragosian (with ball) was a lot to handle for Landon Janke (20) and the Vernon Panthers’ defence Wednesday, Nov. 13, as Giragosian helped lead the Dukes to a 47-8 win in B.C. Junior Varsity High School Football quarterfinal action at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Windsor Dukes dominate Vernon Panthers

North Van school scores 47-8 B.C. High School Junior Varsity Football quarterfinal win at GVAP

Alek Giragosian took care of one undefeated Vernon Panthers football team Wednesday.

Can the Windsor Dukes quarterback make it two in three days?

Giragosian, who plays QB for both the North Vancouver school’s junior and senior varsity squads, was in on all five first-half touchdowns Wednesday as the Dukes steamrolled the hometown Panthers 47-8 in B.C. Junior Varsity High School Football quarterfinal action at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

The Dukes’ senior team, with Giragosian at the helm, will be at GVAP Friday night for a B.C. AA Senior Varsity quarterfinal matchup against the defending B.C. champion, undefeated and current No. 1-ranked Senior Panthers. Game time is 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon Junior Panthers stay unbeaten

Giragosian scored two running touchdowns, threw three other majors, added three two-point converts by running them in and tossed two more conversions in the first half as Windsor led 40-8 at intermission.

Vernon’s only score came in the second quarter when quarterback Braden Khunkhun hit receiver Roan Reid for a 41-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass.

The Interior Champion Panthers finish the season with a 6-1 record.

The win was Windsor’s sixth straight after an opening-week loss to the No. 2-ranked G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chiliwack. Those two teams will meet in a JV semifinal after the Grizzlies squeaked past the John Barsby Bulldogs of Nanaimo 7-0 Wednesday.

The Interior’s No. 2 team, the South Kamloops Titans, advanced to the final four with a 42-0 romp over the College Heights Cougars of Prince George. The Titans will face the top-ranked Ballenas Whalers of Parksville after the Whalers dispatched the Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford 28-8.

Vernon Panthers receiver Damon Froste (21) is stopped by Windsor Dukes defender Adam Murray during the Dukes’ 47-8 B.C. Junior Varsity High School Football quarterfinal win over the Cats Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

