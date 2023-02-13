Wolitski stars for St. Albert in Vernon pee wee hockey final

The three consecutive goals scored by St. Albert Raiders Stars defenceman Nolan Wolitski snapped ties in the Amy Myles A Event final Sunday, Feb. 12, of the 50th Vernon Winter Carnival Coca-Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament.
None bigger than the last one.
Wolitski’s second straight unassisted goal at 16:46 of the first overtime period gave the Stars a 4-3 win over the Cranbrook Bucks.
It was the second time a team from St. Albert triumphed in the tournament’s championship game. St. Albert defeated Simons Valley of Calgary 8-5 in the 2011 Amy Myle final.
It was the second time a team from Cranbrook had made it to the A Event final. The first was in 1996, when Cranbrook doubled Semiahmoo of White Rock 6-3 in the title game.
Both teams advanced with Saturday afternoon semifinal wins. St. Albert downed the Leduc Roughnecks 5-2 in an all-Alberta final-four confrontation, while Cranbrook edged the American representatives, the Wenatchee Wild, 3-2 in overtime in the other semi.
Leduc took the Alex Kuly B Event final with a 10-4 romp over Wenatchee. Blake Morrissey, Kale Palmer and Chase Zolinski each scored twice for the Roughnecks.
The Chilliwack Bruins won the Mickey McMahon C Event final, tripping up the Okotoks Oilers from Alberta 3-1. It was the Bruins who relegated the host Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs to the Mickey Ogasawara D Event final with a 9-1 drubbing of Vernon Saturday morning.
The North Delta Sun Devils avenged an opening tournament game loss to Vernon with a 6-3 win over the Mustangs in the D Event final. Alexander Ekholm scored three times for North Delta, who fell 5-2 to the Mustangs Thursday, Feb. 9.
Aiden Miller scored twice for Vernon, who failed to hit the win column again after the victory Thursday morning, finishing 1-4. Bryden Ezekiel had the other Mustangs’ goal.
Ronin Raymond had the lone Vernon goal against Chilliwack.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
AlbertaBC Minor HockeycarnivalchilliwackCranbrookNorth DeltaVernonWinter