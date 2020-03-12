Team Canada for the World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George: Kerri Einarson, third, Val Sweeting, second, Shannon Birchard and lead, Briane Meilleur pose with the trophy after defeating Team Ontario to win the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Another international sporting event, one scheduled to take place in B.C.’s Northern Interior, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Health minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, announced early Thursday afternoon the 2020 World Women’s Curling Championship, slated to run March 16-24 in Prince George, be postponed indefinitely.

“Given the changing global circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak, in World Health Organization’s COVID-19 pandemic declaration and the increasing risks of community spread at large public gatherings, we are announcing today that we have recommended to the World Curling Federation that it postpone the 2020 World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George,” Dix and Henry in a joint statement.

READ MORE: NHL suspends 2019/20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Teams slated to participate at the World Women’s Curling Championship include: Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.S.

“We made this decision after careful deliberation with local public health officials and the event organizers. We understand what the championship means to the athletes who have trained hard to compete, but the health of British Columbians is our first priority.

“We will continue to actively monitor COVID-19 and focus our efforts on containment in B.C.”

With the event now not taking place the World Curling Federation said it will consider the implications on Olympic qualification and discuss potential changes that will need to be considered with all the relevant stakeholders.

World Curling Federation President, Kate Caithness, said it’s an extremely disappointing situation.

“It’s with regret we’re announcing it is no longer possible to run this world championship,” Caithness said. “However, the safety of our athletes, officials, staff and supporters is paramount which we cannot guarantee with the fast-evolving nature of this worldwide situation.”

The announcement comes just a day after the NBA announced it was suspending its season due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, and the NHL announcing Thursday morning it will put a halt on its 2019/20 season until further notice.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Baseball registration deadline looms; umps needed for season
Next story
Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

Just Posted

Health concerns postpone Vernon Expo amid COVID-19

Close to 100 vendors and even more patrons were expected at March 14 event

Stolen car involved in Vernon hit and run

Police searching for man who fled scene

Vernon Mission auctions off TP for good cause

Coveted tissue paper is up for grabs with funds going back to Upper Room Mission programming

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

COVID-19 concerns cancels Vernon’s national ski championships

Safety and health of athletes No. 1 priority for Nordiq Canada and Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

Ironman races set to continue, with strict precautions

Penticton is set to host to a ‘flagship’ Ironman event on Aug. 30, 2020.

No cancellations yet for KIJHL playoff games – but that could change

As of 1:30 p.m. March 12 there were no cancellations in the… Continue reading

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

Despite coronavirus concerns, public facilities remain open in Summerland

Municipal staff continue to monitor COVID-19 pandemic

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

The Western Hockey League pauses season on March 12

Most Read