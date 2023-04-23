The Thrash Wrestling event will see headliner ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Masters light up the Schubert Centre (Contributed)

Wrestling event thrashes its way into Vernon

Thrash Wrestling’s ‘Manifest Destiny’ card will be at the Schubert Centre on Saturday, April 29

A former WWE phenom will be headlining a wrestling event in Vernon.

The Masterpiece Chris Masters will wow the crowd at the Schubert Centre on Saturday, April 29, for Thrash Wrestling’s ‘Manifest Destiny’ card.

Chris Masters is best known for his run in the WWE from 2003-2006 and again from 2009-2011.

Since his stint in the big league, Masters has traveled the independent wrestling scene worldwide and wrestled for Impact Wrestling. He is currently signed to the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Masters is known for his unbreakable full nelson masterlock, which will need to be applied on Saturday, when he squares off against former Thrash Wrestling Champion and leader of the Moment of Truth faction, ‘The Momentaker’, Jordie Taylor.

Other wrestlers featured will include Canadians Kyle Sebastian, Cope, Vance Nevada, Riea Von Slasher, ‘The Vixen’ Jade, and the current Thrash Wrestling Champion Braydon Goss.

Doors open for VIP at 6 p.m, with regular entry scheduled for 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $30, which gives you priority seating and a meet and greet with Masters.

Regular tickets are $25, and you can purchase them online at ticketseller.ca.

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
All Star WrestlingWrestling

