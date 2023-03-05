YETI Natural Selection Revelstoke to compete Monday (Mar. 6)

After a brief wait for the weather window, the event will start tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

The weather window has arrived, and the wait is over.

The 2023 Natural Selection Revelstoke (NST) competition will take place tomorrow (Mar. 6) at 9 a.m.

With the best snowboarders in the world arriving late last week for the NST, they waited for the perfect weather to pick the day to compete, but they didn’t have to wait long. The Revelstoke stop was set to run from Friday, Mar. 3, to Saturday, Mar. 11. Riders toured the Selkirk-Tangier tenure venue –20 km outside of Revelstoke– yesterday, scouting the best lines for the big day, which was just set for tomorrow.

With the sunshine and snowfall cooperating, the competition was greenlit for tomorrow where eight of the best men and four of the best women will compete.

A competitive head-to-head DUEL decided who would be competing in tomorrow’s event, with only the best being invited to Revelstoke and Alaska, the next stop on the tour.

Dropping in first will be the mastermind and creator of the NST, Travis Rice. The rest of the riders will be as follows.

For those who can’t make it to Revelstoke to watch the event, fear not. The best seat in the house will be the closest seat to you as the entire event will be live-streamed on the Natural Selection website and YouTube, where everyone in the world can watch. Using a combination of drones, helicopters, and fixed cameras, the audience can catch every carve and jump.

