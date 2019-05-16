Young guns grab revenge victory at 37th Ensign Rugby Cup

The Old Boys surrendered their 16th loss in the charity rugby match

For just the 16th time in Ensign Cup history, the Young Boys prevailed in a resounding 47-15 win over the Old Boys.

The 37th Ensign Rugby Cup was this past weekend, and the Young Boys used their speed to overcome and lead the way to a convincing victory at the charity rugby game.

Over $1300 was raised for Kelowna youth rugby programs that will go into travel expenses and training for players on proper tackling techniques to best avoid injuries.

Rusty Ensign was severely injured almost 40 years ago while playing rugby, and has put on the charity rugby game to help others who have been injured in the same way, and to raise money from spinal chord research.

At Saturday afternoon’s game at Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre, the heat and speed of the under 30’s team was too much for the over 30s team.

“Every time the back broke the line or got out wide they seemed to score. 19 to zero at the half,” said Ensign. “In the second half, the Old Boys used their bigger pack and experience to keep the ball, ruck and maul in order to score three tries.”

Joey Morneau and Grady Krohman led the way for the Young Boys, while oldest player of the field at 55 Jeff Townsend, brought in one of three tries for the Old Boys.

