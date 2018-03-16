Zabihi sets shot put mark

Indoor track and field meet in Kamloops

Kian Zabihi opened the track and field season by winning the junior development shot put last weekend at the Kamloops Van Ryswyk indoor meet.

Zabihi recorded a throw of 11.66 metres and 12.14 to better his own record with the 3-k shot from last year. This was with no particular training due to the snow in Vernon.

Even though he is a thrower and was the provincial champ last year for hammer and discus and best all-round shot thrower at the JD championships last year, he also ran the 60 metres and placed second. He finished third in the 200-m and the long jump.

Once the snow melts at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park, Zabihi will receive some serious training with coach Hedley Larsen. Zabihi will be competing at the much bigger Dylan Armstrong Classic, May 4-5, in Kamloops.

