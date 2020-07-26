Zubot hot as weather at Spallumcheen Men’s Night

A total of 67 players take part at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club

The weekly results from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s Tuesday Men’s Night play July 21. The event drew 67 players competing for Ping hats (first place) and Footjoy gloves (second place). Nine-hole winners received socks.

0-9 FLIGHT (18 players):

1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 70

2nd low gross: Chris Jahnig 72

1st low net: Dave Haverty 66

2nd low net: Al Siewertsen 68

Best 9 holes net: Mike Lenoury

Deuces: Zubot, Haverty, Jeff Homer, Sieg Schreve

10-12 FLIGHT (17 players):

1st low gross: Dan Gardiner 78 (Retrogression)

2nd low gross: Gord Holm 79

1st low net: Darold Zukowsky 68

2nd low net: Phil Fahie 71

Best 9 holes net: Alf Head

Deuces: Guy Balaux, Dan Schulte, Tom Gordon, Tom Stangl

13-15 FLIGHT (13 players):

1st low gross: Gary Chamberlain 87 (R)

1st now net: Harry Bowker 72

Best 9 holes net: Dave Hank

Deuces: Chamberlain

16+ FLIGHT (17 players):

1st low gross: Russ Brown 87

2nd low gross: Frank Marasco 88

1st low net: Barry Russell 70

2nd low net: Bernie Stayer 71

Best 9 holes net: Louie Siewertsen

Deuces: Nope

Home Hardware Door Prize: Clay Anderson

The club has announced it will hold its club championships Aug. 22 and 23.



