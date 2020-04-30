Discover Vernon, BC

World-class golf, mountain and wellness resorts, great beaches and trails, mountain biking for the adventurous, spectacular farmers’ markets and family-friendly attractions … all surrounded by more than 100 lakes within a one-hour drive.

Downtown Vernon consists of 46 blocks… and in these 46 blocks you’ll find: 52 restaurants, 250 retails and service shops, 115 bike racks, 3 public parking lots, 4 parks and 3 art galleries. There’s street art, music, murals, markets… something for everyone.

The City of Vernon itself is the oldest community in the Okanagan and you can learn much of its history from perusing those downtown murals or by visiting the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. The city was named after a former Member of the Legislative Assembly, Forbes George Vernon, who helped found the famous Coldstream Ranch.

Vernon enjoys a four-season climate with warm spring days, dry, hot summers, cool, brisk falls and relatively mild winters. The higher elevations do get a significant amount of snow – great for skiers! Explore the endless mountain and lakeside trails, where raptors soar over ancient grasslands or taste the flavour of the region at boutique and estate wineries, craft cideries, craft breweries and other award-winning distilleries.

Facts

• 5 golf courses range from a quick 9 holes to a 36-hole championship course.

• The Okanagan Science Centre offers a family-friendly, fun learning experience

• Summer in Vernon? Beaches, lakes, outdoor adventures like fishing, orchards full of fruit, fresh vegetables and farmers’ markets are just the beginning. Wake surfing, waterskiing, kneeboarding, stand up paddleboarding, kayaking and snorkelling can be next on your list.

Enjoy planning your trip & including Vernon’s outdoor activities, music, entertainment & tourist attractions using our Let’s Play Guide

Weather

Vernon enjoys a temperate climate with significant rainfall (448 mm or 17.6 inches annually) and precipitation even during the driest month.

Getting Here

At 439.9 km (170 mi) via Trans-Canada Hwy/BC-1 E, drive to Vernon from Vancouver in close to five hours.

To plan for future adventures here and throughout the West Coast, visit westcoasttraveller.com

