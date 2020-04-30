Discover Vernon, BC

World-class golf, mountain and wellness resorts, great beaches and trails, mountain biking for the adventurous, spectacular farmers’ markets and family-friendly attractions … all surrounded by more than 100 lakes within a one-hour drive.

Downtown Vernon consists of 46 blocks… and in these 46 blocks you’ll find: 52 restaurants, 250 retails and service shops, 115 bike racks, 3 public parking lots, 4 parks and 3 art galleries. There’s street art, music, murals, markets… something for everyone.

The City of Vernon itself is the oldest community in the Okanagan and you can learn much of its history from perusing those downtown murals or by visiting the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. The city was named after a former Member of the Legislative Assembly, Forbes George Vernon, who helped found the famous Coldstream Ranch.

Vernon enjoys a four-season climate with warm spring days, dry, hot summers, cool, brisk falls and relatively mild winters. The higher elevations do get a significant amount of snow – great for skiers! Explore the endless mountain and lakeside trails, where raptors soar over ancient grasslands or taste the flavour of the region at boutique and estate wineries, craft cideries, craft breweries and other award-winning distilleries.

Facts

• 5 golf courses range from a quick 9 holes to a 36-hole championship course.

• The Okanagan Science Centre offers a family-friendly, fun learning experience

• Summer in Vernon? Beaches, lakes, outdoor adventures like fishing, orchards full of fruit, fresh vegetables and farmers’ markets are just the beginning. Wake surfing, waterskiing, kneeboarding, stand up paddleboarding, kayaking and snorkelling can be next on your list.

Enjoy planning your trip & including Vernon’s outdoor activities, music, entertainment & tourist attractions using our Let’s Play Guide

Weather

Vernon enjoys a temperate climate with significant rainfall (448 mm or 17.6 inches annually) and precipitation even during the driest month.

Getting Here

At 439.9 km (170 mi) via Trans-Canada Hwy/BC-1 E, drive to Vernon from Vancouver in close to five hours.

To plan for future adventures here and throughout the West Coast, visit westcoasttraveller.com

British ColumbiaCanadaOkanagantravelVernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon: See how your groceries are grown at Davison Orchards

Just Posted

Middleton Mountain Trail access limited

Full closure of entrance at Mt. Ida Drive by staircase for one month

Stober family makes donation to support training of Okanagan’s frontline workers

Okanagan College’s Our Students, Your Health campaign will receive $500,000

Coldstream mayor clears air on Lavington childcare centre concerns

New provincially-funded facility to be built in Lavington Park; residents consider petition

Historic Vernon family’s 25-year isolation resurfaces during COVID-19

Prescient piece of history from Caetani family reappears once again

Pandemic good time to get FireSmart: Vernon firefighters

Fire season looming amid COVID-19 crisis

Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

The society is serenading seniors as a way to give back during this difficult time

Illegal dumping on the rise in Kelowna amid pandemic: forest clean-up group

‘I just hate to see our beautiful forests turning into landfills from ignorant people being too lazy to go to the landfill’

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Parents of missing Shuswap woman implore people to break their silence

Ashley Simpson’s mother: ‘I would stake my life that more than one person knows’

Kelowna Curling Club will not be used as a shelter space — for now

BC Housing said there is currently no need to activate such a facility

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

Lawn tractor impounded after Lake Country man ticketed for driving impaired: RCMP

Lake Country RCMP handed the man a 90-day driving suspension

Most Read