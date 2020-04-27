Great horned owl rests in the afternoon sun

Great horned owl rests in the afternoon sunshine at Cools Pond, Vernon, B.C. (Hunt/ Amateur Photography Entry)

Great horned owls are a bird of prey that can be found throughout the Okanagan Valley, but they are most often heard in forested areas.

They have a distinctive three-hoot cry, and they’re a massive bird with a huge 1.4-metre wingspan, but only weigh about 1.4 kilograms.

This bird was photographed at Cools Pond, a park in Vernon, B.C., that’s popular for hiking and birding.

In fact, 28 species of birds have been identified at the park so far in 2020, including finches, swallows, coots, hawks and more.

This image, taken as part of Black Press Media’s Amateur Photography contest, was photographed while the owl rested in the afternoon sun.

——

British ColumbiaCanadaVernonWildlife