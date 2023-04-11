Greater Vernon has officially been marked the trails capital of B.C., the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)

Greater Vernon is now officially the trails capital of B.C.

With an abundance of places to hike and bike, British Columbia’s Greater Vernon region has carved out a unique designation.

The Regional District of North Okanagan, in partnership with the Ribbins of Green Trails Society, has officially marked Greater Vernon as B.C.’s trails capital.

The designation was proposed to the RDNO board of directors in 2022 to emphasize the numerous quality of trails in the area. The official mark from the Canadian Trademarks Act recognizes the contributions of many people and organizations to the vibrancy and diversity of local trail networks.

“We are thrilled to see recognition of the years of hard work by volunteers, elected officials, business partners, and government staff to develop the extensive trail network in Greater Vernon,” said Kim Young, director of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society. “We hope this will encourage and support continued growth throughout the region for years to come.”

As part of advertising this new official mark, a committe led by the Ribbins of Green Trails Society has selected a brand and logo which will be added to trailhead signage and used digitally.

