Hit the slopes this summer – Okanagan style!

Big White Ski Resort welcomes summer, with an eye to the snow to come

The Okanagan is known for many things: world-class vineyards, endless sunshine, lakeside living, and, of course, Big White Ski Resort!

Just 50 minutes from the Kelowna International Airport, Big White is home to an annual average of 750cm of dry, fluffy snow – Okanagan Champagne Powder – with 16 lifts accessing 119 runs of cruisy greens, perfectly groomed blues, double blacks, powder bowls and so much more.

But beneath that Champagne Powder lies fields of wildflowers, lift-accessed downhill bike trails, and a network of hiking trails suitable for all ages and abilities.

This is summer at Big White!

Opening for the 2020 summer season on July 10, hike to the alpine or grab a lift on the Bullet Express Chair to soak in breathtaking 360-degree views of the mountains and spectacularly blue Rhonda Lake.

Park your RV at the campground, or book a stay at one of the hotels – all a short walk away to the on-mountain bars, cafes and restaurants.

Canada’s favourite year-round family resort

Locally owned and operated, Big White prides itself not only on having the second-largest lift capacity in Canada, but also offering the most affordable lift ticket and season pass prices in the area. And while you’re soaking in the summer sun, it’s not too early to start dreaming of Champagne season.

Adult Early Bird Season Passes for the 2020/2021 season are just $759, which can be paid off in easy online payments when purchased before Oct. 18.

And new this year is the Biggie Express Card, making it easier than ever to hit the slopes. Simply purchase online, then head to one of the Biggie Express Card Pick-Up Boxes around the Village, scan the barcode on your mobile device and collect your ticket, and you’re ready to ride the lift. That means no waiting in line and instant savings of 25 per cent off the ticket window price!

As Canada’s largest ski-in, ski-out Village, you’ll have easy access to every restaurant, activity and accommodation, hotel, townhouse or luxurious private chalet. And with more than 20 on-mountain restaurants, cafés and bars, you have ample opportunity to enjoy your aprés-ski – or aprés-hike – slope-side.

Designed with families in mind, Big White is Canada’s Favourite Family Resort for a reason: hiking and mountain biking, snow-shoeing, skiing, ice climbing, snow-mobiling, dog sledding, tubing, skating and more. Walk to your choice of family-friendly activities right from your accommodation, and be sure to check the Big White event calendar for activities, special events and even fireworks!

To plan your Big White getaway, visit bigwhite.com, with sunny season highlights at bigwhite.com/summer

Adult Early Bird Season Passes for the 2020/2021 season can be paid off in easy online payments when purchased before Oct. 13.