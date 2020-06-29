Summer at Big White begins July 10 for the 2020 season.

Hit the slopes this summer – Okanagan style!

Big White Ski Resort welcomes summer, with an eye to the snow to come

The Okanagan is known for many things: world-class vineyards, endless sunshine, lakeside living, and, of course, Big White Ski Resort!

Just 50 minutes from the Kelowna International Airport, Big White is home to an annual average of 750cm of dry, fluffy snow – Okanagan Champagne Powder – with 16 lifts accessing 119 runs of cruisy greens, perfectly groomed blues, double blacks, powder bowls and so much more.

But beneath that Champagne Powder lies fields of wildflowers, lift-accessed downhill bike trails, and a network of hiking trails suitable for all ages and abilities.

This is summer at Big White!

Opening for the 2020 summer season on July 10, hike to the alpine or grab a lift on the Bullet Express Chair to soak in breathtaking 360-degree views of the mountains and spectacularly blue Rhonda Lake.

Park your RV at the campground, or book a stay at one of the hotels – all a short walk away to the on-mountain bars, cafes and restaurants.

Canada’s favourite year-round family resort

Locally owned and operated, Big White prides itself not only on having the second-largest lift capacity in Canada, but also offering the most affordable lift ticket and season pass prices in the area. And while you’re soaking in the summer sun, it’s not too early to start dreaming of Champagne season.

Adult Early Bird Season Passes for the 2020/2021 season are just $759, which can be paid off in easy online payments when purchased before Oct. 18.

And new this year is the Biggie Express Card, making it easier than ever to hit the slopes. Simply purchase online, then head to one of the Biggie Express Card Pick-Up Boxes around the Village, scan the barcode on your mobile device and collect your ticket, and you’re ready to ride the lift. That means no waiting in line and instant savings of 25 per cent off the ticket window price!

As Canada’s largest ski-in, ski-out Village, you’ll have easy access to every restaurant, activity and accommodation, hotel, townhouse or luxurious private chalet. And with more than 20 on-mountain restaurants, cafés and bars, you have ample opportunity to enjoy your aprés-ski – or aprés-hike – slope-side.

Designed with families in mind, Big White is Canada’s Favourite Family Resort for a reason: hiking and mountain biking, snow-shoeing, skiing, ice climbing, snow-mobiling, dog sledding, tubing, skating and more. Walk to your choice of family-friendly activities right from your accommodation, and be sure to check the Big White event calendar for activities, special events and even fireworks!

To plan your Big White getaway, visit bigwhite.com, with sunny season highlights at bigwhite.com/summer

British ColumbiaCanadaImpressive West CoastOkanaganPartnerstravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Adult Early Bird Season Passes for the 2020/2021 season can be paid off in easy online payments when purchased before Oct. 13.

Locally owned and operated, Big White prides offers the most affordable lift ticket and season pass prices in the area.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Vernon Paralympian calls it a career

Curt Minard, three-time Canadian Para snowboard cross champ and Paralympian, retires at 41

Vernon Vipers continue lineup rebuild

The 10th player recruited is named Third; Ayden Third joins Snakes’ Den from Regina

Vernon nature centre celebrates 20 years

Popular attraction opens July 1 with new play area, view boards and displays, and COVID rules

Vernon council to discuss zoning text amendment for future VSAR home

Vernon Search and Rescue has identified property on Silver Star Road as a potential new home base

More rain, more wind for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada calling for rain and wind Sunday, but a nice looking week lies ahead

VIDEO: Motorcade procession memorializes B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash

Police-escorted procession brought Capt. Kevin Hagen’s remains to Saanich funeral home

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Advocates in Canadian cities call for community-led crisis intervention, not police

Officers have a high degree of discretion when it comes to using force, advocates say

Quiet Salish Sea gives scientists chance to study endangered killer whales

Noise levels have dropped by about 75%

‘Love is not cancelled’: B.C. wedding businesses prep for meagre summer season

Small, intimate ceremonies dominate this summer, with industry looking at a monster year in 2021

Safety is the new hospitality: A guide to summer travel during COVID-19

Any kind of travel comes with risks, experts say, so Canadians overcome by wanderlust need to take precautions

Alert issued after ‘multiple people’ with COVID-19 visit Vancouver strip club

Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge has been temporarily closed

Most Read