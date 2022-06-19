Spend an hour in Armstrong: Okanagan shows off in collaborative videos series

You may be surprised with what local communities have to offer

“We are so much more than beaches and peaches,” say chambers of commerce from across the Okanagan Valley.

The Okanagan We Got This initiative was launched in 2020 as a way to share information with businesses and residents in the Valley.

The seven chambers of commerce and boards of trade collaborated to produce the “Explore Next Door,” project which shares stories, places and events of what makes the Okanagan so special.

The videos were self-funded by the chambers, that worked together to showcase wineries, artisans, restaurants and fun events that take place in the region.

This week Armstrong is highlighted as the next Okanagan community to visit.

One new video will be released by the initiative each week for the next six weeks.

Check out Penticton’s video from last week by clicking here.

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaOkanagan