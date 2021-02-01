Vernon filmmaker gives inside look at Winter Carnival’s ice park

Drive-Thru Ice Park to take over Polson in 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival

Local filmmaker Marc Noel of OKS Video Productions captured the origins of the ice sculptures that will take over Polson Park for 10 days during the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival beginning Feb. 5, 2021. (Marc Noel - OKS Video Productions)

A freelance filmmaker has captured some of the magic underway at Polson Park ahead of the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival, Feb. 5 to 14.

Marc Noel of OKS Video Productions shared his video of the Vernon night carvers, with ice flying as Ryan Cook and his team begin creating his sculpture.

Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx prefaces the video by welcoming families and carloads to come check them out at the Drive-Thru Ice Park throughout the carnival.

“Enjoy the amazing sculptures that will be in the park for 10 days of Vernon Winter Carnival,” she says.

Those wishing to participate in the event must have a vehicle, as per COVID-19 health orders. The park will be open to drive-through four times daily – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 to 2:30 p.m., 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day and night of Carnival.

“The 6 to 7:30 p.m. drive-thru will feature the ice and displays lit up – adding to the beauty of the park,” Proulx says.

Tickets are just $10 per vehicle and can be purchased online at vernonwintercarnival.com or in-store at the Vernon Winter Carnival office on 35th Avenue.

In addition to the online auction, poster contest, virtual Superhero Party and much more, activities planned for this year’s festival include:

Vernon Snowmobile Association Scavenger Hunt – Join the association and enjoy the groomed trails at the Silver Star Snowmobile Area on your own time – just be sure to print your scavenger hunt map before you go at www.sledvernon.ca Regular memberships and day passes apply.

Join the association and enjoy the groomed trails at the Silver Star Snowmobile Area on your own time – just be sure to print your scavenger hunt map before you go at www.sledvernon.ca Regular memberships and day passes apply. Early Inventions Scavenger Hunt – From Friday, Feb. 5 to 14 at the Okanagan Science Centre, uncover and discover early inventions hidden throughout the centre to complete your scavenger hunt, then be entered for an amazing OSC prize package suitable for all ages. Purchase tickets at okscience.ca

From Friday, Feb. 5 to 14 at the Okanagan Science Centre, uncover and discover early inventions hidden throughout the centre to complete your scavenger hunt, then be entered for an amazing OSC prize package suitable for all ages. Purchase tickets at okscience.ca Chili Cook Off – Hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association, head to participating restaurants anytime during the carnival, buy their signature chili, then rate your favourite! Be sure to add your name and phone number to the ballot to be entered to win amazing prizes!

Hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association, head to participating restaurants anytime during the carnival, buy their signature chili, then rate your favourite! Be sure to add your name and phone number to the ballot to be entered to win amazing prizes! Frisbee Golf – Two tournaments await Feb. 14 at the Lakers Club House Vernon, the Frisbee Golf Doubles Tournament from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Frisbee Golf Family Fun Tournament from 2 to 4 p.m. (maximum 4 people, all from the same cohort or household) Admission is $20 per team, incl. your own Frisbee to take home.

Two tournaments await Feb. 14 at the Lakers Club House Vernon, the Frisbee Golf Doubles Tournament from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Frisbee Golf Family Fun Tournament from 2 to 4 p.m. (maximum 4 people, all from the same cohort or household) Admission is $20 per team, incl. your own Frisbee to take home. Snow at Home – Get your family’s creativity going and build a snow sculpture in your own yard! Try out the Wild West theme or create something from your own imagination, then post a picture of your creation to Instagram or Facebook with the #vwcsnow and tag @Vernonwintercarnival. A random winner will take home an amazing family gift basket courtesy of the carnival! Entry deadline is Feb. 14.

For a full line-up of carnival festivities, visit vernonwintercarnival.com/events

Please note that Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCanadaFamily activitiesFestivalOkanaganStaycation secretsThings to doVernon